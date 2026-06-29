Five Very Full Years
Austin 'fine-casual' restaurant marks 5 years with all-star chef dinner
The lauded Austin restaurant and wine bar Birdie's is celebrating five years soon and some of the city's best chefs are joining the party. The collaborative dinner on July 18 is open to all on a first come, first served basis.
Three Austin friends will pitch in: pitmaster Aaron Franklin of Franklin Barbecue, chef Edgar Rico of Nixta Taqueria, and pastry chef Mariela Camacho of Comadre Panadería. Plus, chefs Brooks Headley of Superiority Burger in New York City is making the trip over. Birdie's, Franklin, Nixta, and Comadre are all located in East Austin on 11th and 12th Streets. In an Instagram post, Birdie's co-owner Arjav Ezekiel gave the guest chef's credit for shaping the "incredible corridor" and promised to "do the sappy stuff later."
According to a press release about the event, "Each of these chefs has played an integral part in [married Birdie's owners] Tracy and Arjav’s story and helped shape Birdie’s success story."
Anniversary diners will get a tray of dishes made by each of the participants. They can choose between a Yube Verde Sandwich from Superiority — a vegan dish made with broccoli rabe and yuba, which is tofu skin — and a chopped beef sandwich from Franklin, then add sides by Nixta and a slice of Comadre's famous pink cake. The tray is $44 before tax and gratuity, and guests can add $3 Budweiser specials, wine, and other beverages.
Birdie's has had five big years, garnering praise as soon as it got started. Among its many awards and inclusions on best-of lists, it was named among the best new restaurants by Esquire, best new restaurants in the South by Southern Living, and best restaurants in Austin by the New York Times.
Wine pro Ezekiel was the first-ever winner in a new James Beard Awards category in 2025 for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service; Tracy Malechek-Ezekiel was nominated for the Best Chef: Texas category the year before. Executive sous chef Heejae Galluccio won Rising Star Chef of the Year at the 2025 CultureMap Austin Tastemaker Awards.
Birdie's is known for its unique fusion of fine dining and counter service, along with a rotating calendar of pop-ups like the homey Italian "Aiello's" and Galluccio's Korean "Jibbob." It has also stuck firmly to its belief that it could support its workers with health insurance, paid time off and family leave, and subsidized therapy. In 2025, the restaurant moved from à la carte to a seasonal prix fixe menu.
There will be no tickets or reservations for the collaborative dinner, which starts at 5:30 pm on July 18. The team will serve 200 trays and close when they're sold out.