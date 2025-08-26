Tiger Tales
Austin bakery Easy Tiger relaunches both locations with new management
Easy Tiger, a well-known Austin bakery, has changed managerial hands to a powerful local group. MML Hospitality announced August 25 that it is now Easy Tiger's managing operator. Both current Easy Tiger locations are reopening with some changes this summer or fall.
Customers may know Easy Tiger for its bakery and beer garden hybrids across the city; it was best-known at its original location on Sixth Street that opened in 2012, but now it maintains one location on South Lamar and one at The Linc, a North Austin business center. The Sixth Street location closed in 2020. Easy Tiger also briefly ran a pretzel spin-off that has also closed. Shoppers may recognize the products in a retail setting from H-E-B, Whole Foods, and other stores.
MML is behind some of the city's leading restaurants, including Clark's Oyster Bar, Joann's, Jeffrey's, Sammie's, and Swedish Hill, plus retail space By George.
This summer, the South Lamar Easy Tiger closed for what it called a "summer break." Social media users alleged a sudden layoff, and only a few months before, then-CEO Todd Coerver announced that he had left after a year. He is now the CEO of the Tatsu-ya group, best-known for its Ramen Tatsu-ya restaurants. The Austin Business Journal also reported on the company's "restructuring."
MML did not immediately respond to questions from CultureMap regarding the 2025 layoff claims and whether the staff has been replaced or will return. This article will be updated if and when a response is received.
As late as 2024, the chain had also been actively recovering from an investigation by the Department of Labor regarding the misuse of tip pooling. The company had been allocating tips to back-of-house employees such as cooks and dishwashers. In a social media apology, Easy Tiger emphasized that the system was altered under "prior management" in 2022 and 2023, and that team members had received "full and corrected payments."
According to a press release from MML, the location at The Linc relaunched on August 18 with refreshed menus. The South Lamar location will follow in September.
Menus at both locations still have some offerings regulars will recognize, starting with the morning Bakeshop Menu, and transitioning to the late morning and lunchtime Beer Garden Menu. From the release, menu items will include:
- signature pastries (Strawberry Cream Croissant, Cinnamon Knot, Caramelized Banana Rye Financier)
- specialty breads (Challah, Quinoa Sourdough, Hoagie Rolls)
- sandwiches (Texas Wagyu Burger, Serious Gilled Cheese, BLT)
- beer-friendly snacks (Fried Pickles, Smoked Wings, Swedish-Style Meatballs)
- beverages (Tigerita, Texas Gin & Juice, Easy Shandy).
Master baker Ben Hershberger, who serves as MML's vice president of bakery operations, will lead the pastry program at both locations. Easy Tiger founder David Norman will still be actively involved in the business. His duties include "connecting with the community, sharing the Easy Tiger spirit, and leading his hands-on baking classes at the South Lamar location."
Easy Tiger's Annual Oktoberfest Celebrations will mark the reopenings on September 21 and September 28. Guests are invited to enjoy beer specials, live music, and more.