7 things to know in Austin food right now: Easy Tiger twists up new pretzel bar

Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.

Openings

Don’t get it twisted — or do — at the new Easy Tiger location at Domain Northside. The new spot is smaller, but the charcuterie is still mighty. This time, instead of bread, the new concept, Pretzel Bar, serves soft pretzels with lots of add-ons like beer cheese, sauerkraut, and Nutella. There are also sandwiches on the menu, including pastrami, schnitzel, and stuffed pretzel. Opening day is Saturday, August 13, and Pretzel Bar is giving out its first 100 pretzels for free, starting at 11 am.

Chef Choo, the sushi maker of Choo Omakase, is launching a sandwich shop. Choo Sando packages up fat Japanese sandwiches — the ones that showcase all their ingredients so neatly — at its new location at 5222 Burnet Road, Suite 535. The two-week soft opening starting August 17 is Wednesdays through Sundays, 10:30 am to 2 pm or until sold out. Try them early through a limited collab with Bento Picnic; 30 pork katsu sando boxes are ready for preorder for an August 13 pickup from 11 am to 1 pm.

The Carillon, the fine dining concept at AT&T Hotel and Conference Center, resumes bar and dinner service August 23. The beautiful neoclassical restaurant on the University of Texas campus aligns itself with special occasions, serving high-quality classics including a NY strip steak by Marfa Meats and Georges Bank scallops. Although the fine dining restaurant is priced accordingly, it stays accessible with a three-course prix fixe ($45) and a happy hour. Call for reservations: (512) 404-3655.

Custom sweet treat maker Keii Desserts is moving to Ghostline Kitchens, 3400 Comsouth Dr., with an official opening date coming soon. For now, orders can be made via email (orders@keiibrands.com), and chef Kela “Keii” Hunte is still selling desserts at Kalahari Resorts’ indoor Amatuli Farmers Market, on Sundays from 11 am to 2 pm. Hunte also teaches virtual and in-person classes for large groups, and is welcoming new clients for event creation.

Other news and notes

The Lucky Rabbit is celebrating the end of the season — by school standards, anyway — with an End of Summer party August 13 from open, at 11 am to close (around midnight). The drive out to Jonestown (situated between Cedar Park and Lakeway) is worth it for the food and drink specials, lawn games sponsored by Karbach Brewing, tastings from beverage partners (Independence Brewing, Tito’s, Jim Beam and Hornitos), live music, and bunnies to play with or adopt. The event is free without RSVP.

In the middle of Austin’s Pride Month, Hi Sign Brewing is continuing its Friday happy hours (6 pm to 10 pm) featuring LGBTQIA+ DJs. Last week, August 5, featured Winona Grindr. This week, August 12, Ifeelluv is taking over, in coming weeks by BoyFriendATX and Winona Grinder. Proceeds benefit the Equality Alliance, which includes Out Youth, allgo, TENT, and Kind Clinic. Unisex tank top sales ($25) also go to the alliance, and the shirt comes with a pint of Violet blueberry blond ale.

Cans by Meanwhile Brewing will be available through some Austin retailers starting August 31, at Royal Blue Grocery (Rainey), Sunrise Mini Mart (Anderson), The Meteor, Turnstile, Whichcraft Taproom & Bottle Shop, and Wright Bros. Brew and Brew. The three cans include two statewide or national award winners — the Secret Beach IPA and Meanwhile Pilsner — and the brewer's best-selling hazy IPA, Tender Robot. Meanwhile teases more retail partners to be added to the list in "weeks to come."