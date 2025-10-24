News You Can Eat
Nostalgic dinner series and 3 birthday parties toast to Austin food news
Week by week and year by year, Austin's food scene is shifting. That doesn't mean we don't have some longtime favorites that are still holding on. This week we have three anniversaries, and that's not even all we heard about — just our top three.
Openings and closings
Juliet Italian Kitchen is undergoing a rebranding at its Georgetown location (701 S. Main St.), only. According to a press release, it'll be named Juliet Social, and it will become a "cafe-style restaurant" with event spaces available to reserve. Veneto Hospitality, which owns Juliet, says this is due to customer demand. The ground floor will still open to the public and serve lunch from 11:30 am to 3 pm Wednesdays through Mondays. The same space will also become a "speakeasy-style lounge" on special dates during community events. Guests will know if it's open — versus when it's rented for private events — by checking for the neon "open" sign in the window. The concept will switch over to Juliet Social on Wednesday, October 29.
ICYMI: In the past week, we've heard that Wheatsville Food Co-op, the community-owned grocery store, won't be buying two new locations after all, but the Austin suburb of Manor did get its first H-E-B. In recent pizza news, More Home Slice Pizza closed because of a fire (but has since reopened) and a new pizza window called Side Piece Pies is now open at the Victory Lap bar on Rainey Street. On South Lamar, Bird Bird Biscuit is now open and getting ready for a big block party. Finally, the Austin-based South African wine bar Cape Bottle Room has announced a new location coming to San Antonio.
Other news and notes
Independence Day is October 25 for Independence Brewing, which is celebrating its 21st anniversary. The woman-owned brewery is throwing a party with Weezer tribute band Wrestle with Jimmy and food truck Cockti Juicy Fried Chicken. Guests can play Y2K trivia and participate in an open skate jam. The team is using the jam to launch the Be Rad Board, an online community challenge board that Independence fans can earn points on by trying new beers, attending events, volunteering, and more. Points can be redeemed for merch from the online store, and some special perks coming later will be redeemable in-person.
Another local business birthday is happening the same day, October 25, at Pinthouse Pizza. The combination brewery and pizzeria is celebrating 13 years at its 4729 Burnet Rd. location with a new beer — the hazy Static Memories Anniversary Hazy DIPA — small-batch barrel-aged beer releases, and limited edition merch. David Doughie’s Bagelry is bringing pizza bagels, and there will also be arcade games that are free to play, plus live airbrush art, a Pixster photo booth, an ‘80s–2000s costume contest, and more. The event is free and open to the public.
Uptown Sports Club, pitmaster Aaron Franklin’s New Orleans-inspired eatery, is hosting another round of the Midwestern dinner series Frankie’s Supper Club every Sunday evening, October 26 through February 26. The reservation-only pop-up features dishes that aren't available on the regular Uptown menu, such as pork schnitzel, Parisian gnocchi, fried sweet potatoes, and of course, "traditional Wisconsin supper club milkshakes." This time, there's also a new cocktail menu with some zero-proof options. Frankie's is open from 5-10 pm, and guests who just want to watch the game on the patio can still order from a shorter version of the regular menu.
Another anniversary? You bet. The Hill Country Alliance, a coalition of environmental groups and land stewards, is hosting a 20th anniversary barbecue dinner on November 8 — you're hearing about it now because the last day to purchase tickets will be October 28. There will also be an open bar, non-alcoholic beverages, and live music by Bruce Robison, Will & The Wilderness, Katie Shore, and some surprise guests. All that will happen under the stars from 4-9 pm at Knibbe Ranch (9836 Spring Branch Rd.) in Spring Branch. Tickets are $100 for adults 13 and up, $50 for kids 3-12, and free for children 2 and under.