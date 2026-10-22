News You Can Eat
An IPA contest and free cookies bring joy in Austin food news
Comfort food and social drinks are readily available all over Austin this week, from burgers and late-night potatoes to free IPAs and cookies. Here's where to get them all.
Openings and closings
The coffee trailer Ghoul Coffee Company is expanding into its first brick-and-mortar space, a post on the business' Instagram says. The lease is signed at 4341 S. Congress Ave., and now the team is working on getting it up and running. "Think dark academia, lots of plants, a little nostalgia, and the kind of comfortable seats that make you stay longer than you planned," wrote owner Matthew Gould. He expects the shop to open in summer of 2027. Visitors to the location will be able to park in a retail garage and the existing truck will stay open, too.
According to local newspaper Community Impact, Austin-born chain Hopdoddy Burger Bar will open its new Pflugerville location, the first in town, October 27. The new restaurant is located at 18708 Limestone Commercial Dr., Ste. 120.
As Red River music venue Valhalla Tavern winds down its operations, the upstairs pasta joint Marinara Miracles is also moving on. The eatery had its last night October 14. "We have not secured a second home base kitchen so we have no choice," says the Instagram post announcing the closure. Valhalla's last day was supposed to happen October 16, but the new last show is scheduled for Halloween, October 31.
Other news and notes
Coffee and cocktail destination Ani's Day and Night posted a call for help October 20, explaining that the business is "facing difficult times." Community members can support Ani's by buying coffee or drinks, hosting a gathering, attending an event, or even just making sure other Austinites know they're out there. The post does not say why the business is struggling.
Folks who have been meaning to visit Boni's Bar Next Door, Lenoir's sister bar and tapas bungalow that opened in March, will have an excuse to do so after voting anytime between now and November 3. Guests who bring an "I Voted" sticker will get a free cookie with their purchase.
Asian smokehouse Loro is "staying up late this October," a press release says, offering a new drink and bites menu for late-night visitors. Called Loro Late Night, the offer is available Fridays and Saturdays from 9 pm to close. Among the new menu items are a ginger old fashioned, a frozen espresso martini, and the Loro Boilermaker ($10), which combines a Sapporo or Coors draft with a house shot on the side. On the food side, expect pork skewers ($8) and crispy pork loaded potatoes ($8).
IPA drinkers who are passionate about finding the best one in town — or just passionate about free beer — can sample a dozen brews and make their opinion known at the first annual Hop-Off at French brasserie and craft beer bar Hopfields on October 27. Participating brewers include Austin Beerworks, Hi Sign, Hold Out, Jester King, Meanwhile, Obsidian, Oddwood, Pinthouse, Save the World, Tupps, Vacancy, and Zilker. The restaurant already hosts a similar event, the Pils Off. No tickets are required to enter. The event runs from 3 pm to midnight, and the kitchen will be open.