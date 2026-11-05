News You Can Eat
6 openings and some free treats refresh Austin food news
There's a lot going on in the next week or so in Austin, and I won't even get into the Austin Food & Wine Festival here. (We'll update you on our favorite bites after it happens.) Restaurant debuts and grand opening parties are the main events below — you'll see Texas steaks, plant-based burgers, and the return of a Dripping Springs food market — plus, a couple tips about scoring free treats over the weekend.
Openings and closings
New steakhouse Emery, by the team behind Austin Italian restaurants Intero and Poeta, opens today, November 5. The space at 4800 Burnet Rd., Ste A-100, belonged to Gusto Italian Kitchen before its staff said the owner disappeared without paying their owed wages, making this an exciting chance at redemption for the property and nearby residents who miss having a neighborhood restaurant there. Emery sticks to a classic steakhouse menu, but emphasizes regional producers and desserts.
Local pizza concept Feral Pizza has moved into a big new trailer parked at the side yard of Duval Market (500 E. 51st St.). Its soft reopening starts November 6 and will continue through the weekend. Hours are limited: Thursdays through Sundays from 4-8 pm or until sold out. Feral Pizza is known for dark and crispy crusts, and guests love the menu items with ricotta.
Local plant-based burger company Mission Burger is celebrating its grand opening after several weeks in its new Mueller location at 1200 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 360. At a grand opening party from 6-10 pm on November 11, guests can get vegan flash tattoos, buy-one-get-one specials, merch deals, raffles, and a change to win burgers for a year. The first 50 people in line when the party starts will get a free burger special.
Vegetarian restaurant the Butcher’s Daughter, which has four existing locations in New York City and Los Angeles, has announced its opening date in Austin. On November 15, it will join vinyl listening bar Only The Wild Ones at 1600 South Congress Ave. The two concepts will share the space going forward. The Butcher's Daughter describes itself as a "vegetable slaughterhouse," nodding to steakhouse culture but from a vegetarian perspective.
The once-defunct Oakwood Public Market was only briefly abandoned as a concept before a family from Dripping Springs stepped in to revive it. After some renovations and a quieter September opening, Dallas and Sarah Miller are welcoming the community to a grand opening event November 18. The event starts at 4 pm and will offer food and drink specials, pop-ups by local vendors, live music, activities for kids, and more. Oakwood Public Market (2500 Beverly Dr.) now serves coffee, pizza, Italian and Southwestern food, cocktails, pantry items, and more.
Taquería Chapala has moved in at 2448 S. 1st St., formerly occupied by Taqueria Arandas #5. Chapala has been in the Austin restaurant scene for decades. Mauricio Lopez, a member of the family that owns Chapala, posted the news on Facebook with an opening date of November 3. "We’re still the same family, serving the same food, with the same team you have supported for so many years," Lopez wrote.
Other news and notes
Salam's Grill, a food truck by Chef Amr Hammad — whose Palestinian family owns Peace Bakery — is going Mexican for its first anniversary November 6. Hammad will be cooking up lamb and beef birria tacos [video includes mature language] and handing out free baklava, while a mariachi band plays.
Volunteers who help clean up and maintain Austin parks on November 7, It's My Park Day, will receive discounts from local food, beer, and coffee businesses across the city. All they need to do to claim the reward is bring their volunteer T-shirt and sticker. Participating businesses include Blue Owl Brewing (free 12-ounce pour), Brew & Brew (free coffee), Gelato Paradiso (free kids cup or cone), Pelon's Tex Mex (20 percent off food order), and more.