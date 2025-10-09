News You Can Eat
Popular cafe's reopening and 3 new brunches wake up Austin food news
If festival season already has you feeling tired, Austin has plenty of indulgent meals ready to slow down your mornings and afternoons. The return Cenote means great sandwiches on the horizon, and three new brunches are three new excuses to sleep in...a bit.
Openings and closings
Cenote, a popular café that closed for several months this year after its location at the time was sold, is now open again at 1405 E. 7th St. It was about a month between the announcement and the opening date of October 3, and Cenote has been in business overall for 13 years. Guests can expect classic diner foods and Mexican comfort dishes. Cenote is open daily except Tuesdays from 8 am to 10 pm.
Pins Mechanical, a new bowling alley and sprawling entertainment center that is growing fast, now has new vendors. We already updated readers on JewBoy Sliders joining the fray; now we're talking about Lefty's Pizza, which calls itself the "Home of the Caramelized Crust" and also serves sides like Caesar salads and wings. Hours according to Google Maps are 4-10 pm Mondays through Wednesdays, 4-11 pm Thursdays, noon to 1 am Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 pm Sundays.
Some Austinites have been keeping an eye on Mezcal & Salt, a new restaurant on a lot (3004 Montopolis Dr.) that's been under contruction for years. The restaurant does have a website, although it is nearly blank. A menu and online ordering are available (links on the second-to-last line of the page), both featuring a fairly standard spread of Mexican dishes including fajitas, a street taco plate, enchiladas, and some specialties. Mezcal & Salt is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.
Community Impact has caught wind of a new Caribbean restaurant in Round Rock. Called Island Riddim Jerk & Grill, the newspaper says it will open in mid-October (hey, that's now!) and it's located at 200 University Blvd., Ste. 350. Owners Dianne and Wayne Anderson said some of their revenue will help support education in Jamaica. Hours according to the restaurant's website are 11 am to 11 pm Sundays through Thursdays, and 11 am to 2:30 am Fridays and Saturdays.
Other news and notes
Austin, as we know, is a brunch city, and this week we have a handful of new ones to enjoy.
- Siti, featuring meats from La Barbecue: The new Southeast Asian restaurant has partnered with Ali Clem, from one of the most popular barbecue joints in town, for a new brunch service including brisket nasi goreng, arroz caldo with smoked turkey, and smoked char siu pork ribs with wontons and noodles. Available Saturdays and Sundays.
- Postino: This Arizona-based wine café opened a new location in Bryker Woods over the summer, and now has a new brunch ready. Menu items include focaccia-style French toast with ice cream, the P.R.E.A.M. Bowl: (grilled skewer, boiled egg, broccolini, avocado, parmigiano reggiano, warm heritage grains, romesco, and toasted hemp seed), and meatball shakshouka. Available Saturdays and Sundays.
- Bull & Bowl: The Sixth Street restaurant known for duckpin bowling and karaoke now offers brunch, featuring items like cornbread with whipped honey butter, chicken and waffles, and Texas Wagyu steak and eggs. Available to guests 21 and older, Saturdays and Sundays.