Chew On This
Charcuterie chain Graze Craze lays out first shop in Austin suburb
Graze Craze, a charcuterie franchise, has put down its first roots in Pflugerville. A new shop is now open in Three Points Plaza at 2700 West Pecan St.
The Oklahoma-born company sells boards, boxes, and even cups of charcuterie, plus bread and cracker assortments as add-ons. In addition to being the first Graze Craze in Pflugerville, it is also the first in any Austin suburb; there are two existing locations in Austin proper and 14 more across the rest of Texas.
Guests are invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, August 13, at noon, to try samples at the 1,158-square-foot store. The event, organized in collaboration with the Pflugerville Chamber of Commerce, will also offer some giveaways.
The charcuterie items include classic choices like meats (prosciutto, Genoa salami, and chorizo serrano, among others), cheeses (brie, Vermont cheddar, goat cheese), fruits, vegetables, dips, pickles, and more. Among the various arrangements are a vegetarian board, a sweet board with chocolate, a keto selection, and a curated spread of morsels that would pair well with many wines.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Keith Duncan and wife, Tania Pardo, own the Pflugerville store. A press release says the couple met in culinary school.
“We’re excited to introduce our growing community to this innovative approach to graze-style dining,” Pardo said in the release. “We both have culinary backgrounds and love bringing people together through tasting experiences, Graze Craze’s versatility in making any event memorable does just that.”
Graze Craze Pflugerville is open Mondays through Fridays from 9 am to 6 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 3 pm, and Sundays by appointment only. Customers can order online, by phone, or in-store.