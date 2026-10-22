Better and Better
Popular coffee and sandwich spot opens new to-go window in North Austin
The popular bar and restaurant Better Half Coffee & Cocktails has put its competitive name to the side to join up with local brewery Hold Out Bar & Grill for an expansion. The new spin-off, called Never Better, is now open at 10025 Burnet Rd., the former home of Turnstile Bar & Restaurant.
Right now Never Better is in a soft opening phase, but it's due to end on Saturday, October 24, with a grand opening party. There will be free goods from partners Rambler, Planteray Rum, Hold Out, Still Austin, Superthing Coffee, and Cann, plus DJ sets from 2 pm to 5 pm. The event also gives guests an excuse to check out the new Hold Out Bar & Grill, which is also open now.
The three-way hospitality collaboration was announced in March of 2026: Better Half and Hold Out would take over Turnstile, but Turnstile would remain largely unchanged. Even Turnstile's original owner Mark Harris would be involved as the operations manager.
Never Better's website explains that the new concept operates from Turnstile's to-go window, which is in a kitchen building that's separate to the building guests order and eat in. The kitchen building's fun new look is visible on Instagram; now it's covered in cheerful, hand-painted signage with an updated vintage feel. Pink and red picnic tables on the kid- and dog-friendly patio complete the look.
The menu was designed for guests on the go and focuses on handheld items like sandwiches, burgers, fries, wings, and pastries. The Better Half Breakfast Sandwich should be a popular choice, combining a hashbrown, smoked paprika aioli, arugula, and farm fried egg on an English muffin, with optional add-ons like bacon and Beyond vegetarian sausage. Whether guests love Hold Out or Turnstile's burger the most, both are on the menu.
Never Better is open daily from 7:30 am to 3 pm, with brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday.