Brats and Beer Are Here
Don your dirndls and hosen for 10 Oktoberfest celebrations in Austin
No lederhosen? No problem. You don’t need traditional Bavarian garb to get a hearty taste of Oktoberfest in Austin this fall. From stein-hoisting showdowns to sausage-eating spectacles, here are 10 can’t-miss events bringing the beer, bratwurst, and Bavarian cheer. No passport required.
Yard House
Daily, September 18 to October 26
Craving jumbo Bavarian pretzels with a German beer? Check out Yard House's Oktoberfest-inspired specials. Guests at any Yard House location can purchase a 32-ounce Yard Haus Oktoberfest Refillable Souvenir Stein for $15 and enjoy $5 stein refills daily until the end of the Oktoberfest celebrations. Try beer specials like the Weihenstephaner Festbier with bier brat sliders, a Bavarian pork chop, or apple strudel to satiate the sweet tooth.
Banger's Sausage House & Beer Garden
Thursday through Saturday, September 25-27, various times
In true Bavarian fashion, the 14th annual Banger's Oktoberfest will feature plenty of live music, the classic tapping of the firkin (with free beer), a stein hoisting contest, more music, and of course, lots of German cuisine for the festivities.
Banger's has one of the most popular Oktoberfests in the city. Banger's/Facebook
Zilker Brewing
Saturday, September 27, 11 am to 5 pm
For one day only, Zilker Brewing transforms into Wunderfest, where guests can opt to participate in a series of Oktoberfest-inspired challenges including stein holding, keg racing, pretzel eating, and of course, beer chugging. They might even win a prize. Teams can sign up for the contests here. Guests wanting to enjoy the fun without a side of competition can enjoy Zilker's special Wunderbier Festbier lager paired with bites like the Spicy Boys chicken schnitzel sandwich or the döner kebab burger from Patty Palace.
Oktoberfest Pub Crawl
Saturday, September 27, 4-11 pm
A pub crawl is practically mandatory for Oktoberfest. Tickets include access to at least four bars without having to pay a cover charge, free after-party access, drink specials, and a full night of fun. The crawl starts at Coyote Ugly Saloon. Tickets (starting at $7.72) are available on Eventbrite.
Oktoberfest 5K/10K
Saturday, October 4
Need a break from all the beer? Challenge your best pace at the official Austin Oktoberfest 5K/10K at Richard Moya Park. Runners are encouraged to dress up in their best German attire. Registrants will get a special t-shirt, and a finisher's towel and medal. Registration (starting at $30) is open now at runsignup.com.
Shinerfest
Weekends in October ending Saturday, October 25, noon to 9:30 pm
K. Spoetzl Brewery and Distillery's 3rd annual Shinerfest will feature a live music lineup of artists like Shane Smith and the Saints, plenty of Shiner brews, themed bites for the occasion, and more. The event serves as the culmination of the brewery's three-weekend Oktoberfest celebrations, where guests can stop by each weekend in October from 10:30 to 8 pm for live polka music, a German-style menu at K. Spoetzl BBQ Co., and Shiner Oktoberfest beer. Tickets (starting at $42.42) are available on Eventbrite.
Austin Oktoberfest
Saturday, October 11, 11 am to 7 pm
Led by the German-Texan Heritage Society, Austin Oktoberfest invites crowds to the German Free School. Expect plenty of Bavarian brews, family-friendly activities like pumpkin painting, live music and a prost or two. Tickets ($17.85) are available on Eventbrite.
Oktoberfiesta
Sunday, October 19, 11 am to 6 pm
Get ready to party at Austin Beerworks' annual Oktoberfiesta. The popular event will feature live music all day; food options from La Taquicardia Tacos, Obsidian Pizza, and ABW Can-tina; new specialty beers, and more.
Austoberfest
October 25, noon to 10 pm
In addition to the traditional beer stein holding competitions, Austoberfest at at Scholz Garten includes a sausage-making contest. Guests can cast their vote for their favorites from 1-4 pm. Held in the oldest operating tavern in Texas, the back-in-time event will include family-friendly games, bowling, and a free half-liter glass stein for the first 100 guests. Tickets (starting at $40) are available online.
Wurstfest
Daily, November 7-16, various hours
The New Braunfels-based homage to all-things bratwurst returns. Don your dirndls and get ready for plenty of brats, biers, dancing, games, music, and more. The family-friendly event officially started in 1961 as a one-day festival and has since been 10 days strong in the decades to follow. Tickets (free sometimes, otherwise starting at $15 at the gate) are available at wurstfest.com.