A Cut Above
Artsy Austin cocktail bar makes 2026 Esquire list of best U.S. bars
Men's lifestyle magazine Esquire has named an artsy Austin cocktail bar to its list of "The Best Bars in America in 2026." The 14-bar list covered a range of styles from sports bars to upscale cocktail bars, including Papercut in Austin, a chic option with a fine art gallery built in.
Omar Mamoon, a San Francisco-based writer and "cookie-dough professional" (according to his byline), writes in Papercut's Esquire blurb that he remembers co-founder Dragan Milivojević from visiting a different Austin bar years ago, presumably referencing Milivojević's time at Here Nor There. A strong first impression led him to the newer bar.
"Dragan made me an unforgettable clarified concoction, stirring up a storm behind the bar while chatting me up in his Serbian accent," Mamoon writes.
Naturally, Mamoon was impressed by the contemporary art in the space. "As soon as you step into Papercut, you realize you’re not in just another dimly lit drinking den," he says.
Papercut platforms mostly local artists and tweaks the beverage menu to fit the visual theme. Right now, the exhibition on display is Dream State by Austin artist Karen Offutt, featuring soft, not-quite-blurry oil portraits against natural backgrounds that fade away behind apparitions.
Two special cocktails honor the artist: the Fisherman's Michelada with Condesa gin, Bareksten aquavit, and kombu and lumpfish roe representing the ocean, among other ingredients; and the Lawn Dart with Siete Misterios Doba-yej (mezcal), lemongrass, Fresno chile, dried makrut lime leaves, green banana, and CO2.
Mamoon doesn't say what kind of art was on display during his visit, but he does draw attention to the bar's namesake cocktail, the Papercut. Combining Rosaluna mezcal, tangerine liqueur, Aperol, pomegranate, pineapple, and lemon, the cocktail is "like if a Paper Plane and a Naked & Famous had a boozy baby," he writes, in a glass chilled "in a fancy CO2 machine from the future."
Papercut is the only Texas bar on the list.