Looks like Austin used up all its big food news on Labor Day weekend, but we'll take a week of smaller bites. There's still plenty going on, from new menu items to ethical commitments, and visits from out of town.
Openings and closings
Fonda San Miguel, the absolutely gorgeous Mexican restaurant with food that lives up to its looks, is debuting a new "breakfast and luncheon" spot called Tzintzuntzan (pronounced zin-zoon-zhan) in an adjacent space on September 15. Aesthetically, the stark new restaurant at 2330 W. N. Loop Blvd. couldn't look more different from its warm, artsy predecessor — at least, not in renderings. Logstically, the two restaurants will operate separately but be somewhat connected by a patio and courtyard. Tzintzuntzan's daytime dishes will keep diners busy before Fonda San Miguel opens at 5 pm, with panadería (bakery) offerings and other regional dishes. A ticked event ($150) marks the opening day and kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month; we don't know operating hours after that point yet, but we'll update this when we do.
Most of Hotel Van Zandt's culinary efforts have been focused on the rooftop bar, restaurant, and live music space, Geraldine's, but a sleek renovation downstairs is changing things up. Cocktail loungeBrass Poppy is opening on September 13, showing off not just a new space, but a fancy new menu. Culinary inspiration comes from all over; guests can try Wagyu tartare, duck al pastor infladita (tiny inflated tortilla tacos), and an unbelievably dressed-up French onion dip. Foie gras mousse and truffle-infused cream accompany a Dutch cookie — more on that later. The signature "Brass Poppy" cocktail is equally upscale, featuring Altos Reposado, Velvet Falernum, Midori, pineapple gomme (syrup), mint, citrus, cardamom and angostura bitters, and a caramelized absinthe wash.
What, haven't you ever seen a French onion dip before?Photo by Tyler Hansen
ICYMI: Although we had a decent amount of food and beverage news to report over the week, the only full-scale opening was at the Spoetzl Brewing campus in Shiner. The makers of Shiner Bock debuted a new distillery last year, and now they've broken ground on a place to drink it. A contemporary-looking black barn will house a cocktail lounge for the purpose, plus a full-service restaurant. The space will be able to fit upwards of 300 people.
Other news and notes
Hai Hospitality — whose Austin portfolio contains Uchi, Uchiko, Uchibā, and Loro — has fully removed foie gras from its menus. The fattened duck or goose liver is made by force-feeding the birds, and has been banned on various logistical levels in India (which was the first country of several to do so, in 2014), California, and relatively recently New York City. Hai Hospitality didn't do this out of a sudden compassion for poultry; the hospitality group was targeted by picketers from the Duck Alliance, who say in a press release that J Carver’s Oyster Bar & Chophouse is their next focus. “After much discussion and careful consideration for the safety of our staff and guests, we made the decision to stop selling foie gras at our Uchi restaurants," said Hai Hospitality Chief Brand Officer Amber Quist in a statement that conspicuously never mentioned a bird. "Basically, we are erring on the side of extreme precaution for the protection of our guests, staff, neighbors, and partners and that remains our concern going forward. ..."
We're guessing most readers don't have a National Honey Month routine, but it's a great excuse for Bakery Lorraine to roll out a new dessert. The Honey Lemon Cup layers wildflower honey panna cotta with soaked honey lemon sponge cake, and honey cream and lemon gelee for a very chic and cheerful dessert. Of course, it's served in a clear cup so those stripes can be properly appreciated. That'll be available at all locations throughout September. Plus, if this is all reminding you of Bakery Lorraine's famous macarons, they can now be shipped anywhere in the U.S. through the bakery's online retail shop.
We promise we don't usually organize around national food days, but Chef Fermín Núñez's Smashburguesas with grilled ham and escabeche relish are too good to pass up. They'll be on sale on September 18 at Bar Toti to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day; half-off means a total of $8. Este, right next to Bar Toti, will also be offering its daytime Nuestra Burger on the dinner menu for one night only. From a press release, it includes a charcoal grilled patty, aged cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, basil green goddess, Este garden greens, onions, and pickles, and it's served with a side of fries.
Plant-powered Food and Dining editor at the Washington Post Joe Yonan is taking a tour around Austin, a familiar city thanks to his education at the University of Texas. His fourth cookbook, Mastering the Art of Plant-Based Cooking, came out September 3, and he's celebrating at four local spots:
- Wednesday, September 18, 5-9 pm: A Plant-Based Dinner at Olamaie ($150, 1610 San Antonio St) presents four courses and a signed cookbook to take home.
- Thursday, September 19, 4-5:30 pm: A Plant-Based Happy Hour at Nixta Taqueria ($50, 2512 E 12th St) shares food and drink from the book for purchase, a toast with Chef Edgar Rico, a chance to skip the dinner line, and signed cookbooks.
- Sunday, September 22, 11 am to 12:30 pm: Joe Yonan in Conversation with Paula Forbes at First Light Books ($17 or free, 4300 Speedway Unit 104) gets "cozy" with a talk and book signing. Paid tickets include a reserved seat and a cookbook.
- Sunday, September 22, 5:30-7:30pm: Cooking Class at Central Market North Lamar ($100, 4001 N Lamar Blvd) educates anyone who wants to cook with more plants how to do so. Recipes include caramelized onion dip with pita chips, nearly-any-vegetable coconut soup, lion's mane mushroom cakes with remoulade sauce, and chocolate bonbons with tahini & berries. Guests can also purchase a book and have it signed.