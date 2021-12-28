Austin’s top travel stories of 2021 soar with nonstop flights and magical getaways

Editor’s note: As 2021 comes to a close, we look back at the biggest headlines of the year, today turning our attention to travel. This year, Austinites were itching for getaways near and far. Our top 10 travel stories of 2021 soared with nonstop flights to dreamy destinations and glamorous Hill Country escapes.

1. Austin lands first nonstop flight to Caribbean hot spot. In May, American Airlines launched weekly nonstop service between Austin and Nassau, marking the first nonstop service from ABIA to the Bahamas.

2. Austinites can embark on fairy-tale getaway at Hill Country castle. You’ll pay a princely sum for this one-of-a-kind rental.

3. Texas’ largest crystal lagoon makes a splash with new floating cabanas. The only thing splashier than a crystal lagoon? An “aquabana” for lounging in the cool blue waters.

4. ‘Coolest’ Airbnb in Texas makes waves in surprising Austin suburb. Conde Nast Traveler approves of this quirky geodesic escape.

5. 2 new nonstop routes embark from Austin airport to tourist hot spots. This summer, ABIA landed easy access to one of America’s most popular national parks and one of the hippest small towns in the U.S.

6. Austin adds 2 new nonstop flights to Mexico for under $100 each way. In June, an ultra-low-cost airline from Mexico added routes from Austin to Mexico City and Monterrey.

7. Austin airport takes off with 7 new nonstop flights from Southwest. Not to be outdone, one of Texas’ favorite airlines launched a slew of new nonstop flights for summer travel.

8. 8 must-stay glamping destinations in the Hill Country and beyond. Those preferring to get away from it all by car could find inspiration in these luxe-but-rustic recommendations.

9. 5 weekend trips near Austin for an inspired pandemic getaway. These small-town weekend excursions provide a break from it all — without the crowds.

10. Low-cost airline grounds 3 nonstop routes from Austin airport. Citing low demand, JetBlue cut flights around the country, including three out of Austin.