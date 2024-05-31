cinema for the people
Underground film club sets scene for permanent location in East Austin
The goal of Hyperreal Film Club's new location in East Austin: "cinema for the people," in a permanent space.
Since 2016, the nonprofit — co-founded by Tanner Hadfield, Jenni Kaye and David McMichael — has hosted hundreds of screenings at Austin spots like the Paramount Theatre, Violet Crown Cinema, and Hotel Vegas. The group focuses on "entries in the world of cult, genre, arthouse and independent cinema," paired with short films made in Austin. Hyperreal also runs a film writing site, produces five podcasts and publishes zines.
But until now, the club has never had a home of its own.
On Thursday, Hyperreal launched a Kickstarter that will run through July 13 — the eighth anniversary of its first screening — to help fund operations at its new location at Third and Chicon streets. The club has a goal of $50,000 and, as of 3:30 pm on Friday, May 31, has raised more than $18,500.
"As Austin keeps changing, it’s more important than ever that someone carries the torch of Austin’s fiercely independent and devil-may-care spirit," a message on the Kickstarter page reads. "That’s what we’re here for, to provide space and community for the dreamers, slackers, visionaries, and friends who make the culture and invent the future of film."
Hyperreal said it signed the lease of its clubhouse in February and since April, its staff has been working to turn it into a proper movie theater, with a screening room, lobby and concessions area, plus a balcony lounge space to serve as a "pre- and post-movie chill zone."
The club hopes to open the clubhouse either later this summer or early this fall and will start out with four screenings per week.
Hyperreal says the money raised through the Kickstarter will help it cover the majority of the first six months of rent at the clubhouse, give it the resources to translate its pop-up skills to running a brick-and-mortar place, [and more]...
