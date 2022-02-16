Alamo Drafthouse workers at flagship Austin location announce new union

KVUE — Workers at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on South Lamar Boulevard have unionized and are now asking management to recognize the union, according to a release from Industrial Workers of the World.

The union, called Drafthouse United, submitted the recognition request on Monday, February 14 along with a list of workplace improvements union members wish to see implemented. Key requests, per the release, include wage and benefit increases, paid sick leave, transparency regarding COVID-19 practices and polices, and a fix to building maintenance requests.

“Alamo locations in other states are mandated to pay their employees higher wages, but we are consistently one of the most profitable Drafthouses in the company. … We pay for the company to open new locations while ours is falling apart,” server Zach Corpstein said in the release.

Several other current and former employees shared statements echoing similar sentiments regarding the cinema’s handling of the pandemic. In a letter explaining why workers are unionizing, Corpstein said management initially implemented health and safety guidelines for workers and customers, but that those guidelines were quietly rescinded over time without telling employees or customers.

He also addressed staffing issues brought about due to low pay and “churning new employees through training quickly and throwing them into situations normally reserved for veterans.”

“Our aim in unionizing is not to submit a list of demands to Alamo Drafthouse’s corporate offices, but one of proposed solutions so that we can work together to create a better future,” Corpstein said.

Former Austin City Council member and congressional candidate Greg Casar tweeted his support for the group on Tuesday night.

