Texas experts share best back-to-school tips for a safe and healthy year

We’re at the start of a new school year, the time when parents, teachers, and children are still transitioning from the lull of the summer to the stride of a new routine.

This year, like the last, may still involve the unpredictability and constant administrative changes that come with a global pandemic.

In fact, as parents know, more issues seem to have arisen after classes started than before. With that in mind, we’ve created a handy guide to help kick-start the academic new year.

Issues covered here include how to plan healthy lunches, cutting screen time, smart ideas for transportation, and an epidemic currently plaguing young generations: cyberbullying.

A new digital menace

Unlike traditional bullying, the threat of cyberbullying is constant if kids have access to electronic devices — and it doesn’t stop at the end of the school day. These bullies can remain anonymous, giving them the confidence to attack seemingly without repercussions. For victims, this creates a terrorizing environment from which they’re not safe, even at home.

Victims of cyberbullying are twice as likely to self-harm and exhibit suicidal behavior, and suicide was the second-leading cause of death for those between the ages of 10 and 24, according to the CDC.

Thankfully, parents can identify cyberbullying early on or even prevent it from reaching their families.

With cyberbullying, “there are no physical signs like a black eye or a tattered piece of clothing, which makes it harder to notice,” Texas attorney and CrimeStoppers spokesperson Jammy Kiggundu tells CultureMap.

He advises parents and teachers to look out for “changes in behavior, if the child seems more withdrawn, under- or oversleeping, loss of appetite, bed-wetting at an age [when it] shouldn’t be happening, signs of anxiety.”

Parents should also guide their children’s use of mobile apps and social media. Giving kids access to the internet without direction is “no different than giving a child a vehicle and the keys and saying, ‘Good luck,’” Kiggundu says.

This requires you to educate yourself on social media and apps, too. Find community workshops in your area or watch free training videos online to arm yourself with the knowledge necessary to protect your child. Even if you’re social-media literate, there’s always something new to learn. (Eerily, there are now teen and children dating apps. See more here.)

Lastly, be vigilant. “If your child leaves with 40 apps and comes home with 42, you now need to know what those other two apps are,” Kiggundu adds.

Social ground rules

Parents should establish some ground rules with social media. Some tips include ensuring kids have private social media accounts, monitoring their messenger conversations, and limiting their number of online friends and followers.

Those efforts might also yield another beneficial outcome: cutting down on your child’s screen time.

The CDC reports that children ages 8 to 10 spend an average of six hours per day in front of a screen. That number rises to nine hours for those between ages 11 and 14. And that doesn’t include the time spent in front of a computer for schoolwork.

If you suspect your child being cyberbullied, Kiggundu says the first thing to do is start a conversation and develop a healthy dialogue so he or she feels comfortable opening up. If your suspicions are confirmed, you’ll want to collect as much information and evidence as possible — screenshots, computer printouts, etc. — because the school will need your assistance in investigating the matter.

Kiggundu warns to never attempt to resolve the matter yourself by approaching the alleged aggressor’s parents. Always work through the school and law-enforcement officials to address the issue.

Conversely, if you suspect your child is using screen time to cyberbully someone, acknowledge the issue and consider seeking professional help. Remain calm and try to explain to your child how the victim might be feeling, in an effort to elicit empathy and ensure it doesn’t continue. Try to delve deep into the issues your son or daughter is facing that may be prompting this behavior, Kiggundu advises.

Remember that if your child is attacking another, you may be held accountable, since you have an obligation to “supervise your child in a non-negligent manner.”

Getting a brake at the pick-up line

The dreaded long pick-up and drop-off traffic line hasn’t changed, even if you now work from home. And the Delta variant is still making its way through schools, creating a health hazard for children packed together as they await their parents.

One hack is to invest in a bicycle with a rear or front carrier to pick up your kids and bypass the lines. There are also bikes with trailers to easily haul your kids to and from school.

Another option is to hire a safe car service. Consider the “part Uber, part carpool” HopSkipDrive. The company allows parents to request rides for children at least 6 years of age via its app or website. Parents then receive a profile photo of the “CareDriver,” as well as tracking updates throughout the ride. HopSkipDrive assures parents that their employees are screened, have child care experience and are thoroughly vetted before they join the service.

Ride-share service Alto is also making its way around the state. The Texas-based company hires background-checked employees, as opposed to independent contractors, to chauffeur people in comfortable, well-kept vehicles. They can seat up to six passengers, so parents can arrange for a carpool with multiple stops to make it more economical. Drivers are incentivized to drive responsibly since their pay is dependent on the “safety score” they earn.

While after-school activities typically buy parents time to pick up their children and avoid long lines, several schools are temporarily suspending such programs due to COVID-19. But places like the YMCA are still taking in kids and implementing COVID-compliant safety measures. Parents can also create a safe after-school network of vaccinated kids and parents who can join at the school playground and take turns transporting students.

A major mid-day boost: lunch

While you may feel helpless when it comes to protecting your young ones from the threat of COVID-19, you can offer them a nutritious diet to aid in their good health.

School-provided lunches are generally improving, but parents should remain watchful of what their kids are being served.

One of the biggest health factors is added sugars, which creep into juice pouches, breakfast cereals, and snacks. The American Heart Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend that children ages 2 to 18 not consume more than 6 teaspoons of added sugar daily.

If you’re packing their lunches, make sure to thoroughly read nutrition labels and to incorporate as many fruits and vegetables as possible.

Physician and mom of two Dr. Chelsea Casey suggests “including a fat (like olives) and protein” when meal prepping. Avoid leaving the produce section when food shopping because “the less processed, the better.”

She also suggests investing in a thermos for pasta and other warm meals.

“Alternate sandwiches and get creative,” Casey says. “We make skewers of tomatoes, mozzarella, and olives.”

Also, give yourself a break. Casey says not to fall into the mom-guilt trap, offering this tip: “We definitely do cheat days.”