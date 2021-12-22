Amazon delivers 2,000 new jobs to Austin as part of local expansion

KVUE — As Amazon plans to expand its presence at The Domain in North Austin, the company says it will need to hire thousands more workers.

In a press release inked Tuesday, December 21, the tech giant announced it has signed a lease for a 330,000-square-foot office space at The Domain, a shopping mall in North Austin. This new office space is in addition to Amazon’s three existing offices at The Domain.

When the new office space opens in early 2024, the company plans to hire more than 2,000 people. Those roles will be in the departments of operations technology, Amazon Retail, Amazon Business, and Amazon Web Services. Amazon will hire senior data engineers, senior technical program managers, user experience designers, and financial analysts.

The site lead for Amazon’s current offices says the company has hired more than 3,000 people and has more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently open in Austin. You can check out job listings online.

“Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” says Doug Gray, the site lead.

The Austin expansion is part of the company’s nationwide effort to grow. Amazon said it plans to create a total of 3,000 jobs across Austin, Chicago, and Phoenix, and within the past year, 750 jobs have been posted in Houston and Dallas.

Amazon isn’t the only tech company expanding in Austin and Central Texas.

Samsung recently announced it had selected Taylor as the site for its $17 billion chip manufacturing facility. Earlier this month, Tesla officially moved its headquarters to the new Gigafactory in Austin.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce provided the following statement on the expansion:

“This year was a home run for the Austin region. 2021 saw all-star companies like Tesla, Apple, and Samsung making big moves and announcing major investments in Central Texas. And it’s not just tech giants shaking things up; smaller scale businesses like Green Dot and Markaaz also made their Texas debuts with new Austin headquarters. Local small businesses, after finding impressive talent and rapid success, are expanding their own footprints and contributing massively to this increase in new job postings. Each of these companies have made it clear that they are seeking out some of the most diverse talent and dynamic business environments in the world.

“There is a reason we have seen such incredible growth over the last 12 months. Companies all over the U.S. and the world are recognizing the opportunities that the Austin region has to offer. They see that we have been building an education system that cultivates graduates across a number of different industries, from tech to life sciences to automotive. Our region has a relatively low cost of living, especially when compared to other tech hubs like Silicon Valley and New York City. And we have maintained that steadfast, perpetual mantra of Keep Austin Weird at the heart of everything we do.”

