Bike This Way
City of Austin presents 3 plans for car and bike traffic on 6th Street
The City of Austin is seeking to revitalize its historic Sixth Street with the help of the community.
The city released three design options to improve traffic flow on East Sixth Street between Congress Avenue and Interstate 35, a nine-block area that serves as one of Austin’s busiest entertainment districts.
A website presenting the options for public input explains the main differences between the three options: "Each alternative treats bike/scooter lanes, pedestrian space and curb access differently, but all keep Sixth Street one-way westbound for vehicles. Each alternative shares the goal of expanding pedestrian space, providing curb access, and accommodating vehicle traffic."
The site reports that converting the street to two-way traffic would create morning traffic backups, as would vehicles that need to stop on the street to drop off items or pick up riders. Turning lanes would reduce important curbside space "while limiting opportunities to widen sidewalks and improve the walking experience," it says. The City may one day reconsider if vehicle demand decreases and "we see drastic mode shifts."
Alternative 1 Option
Two bike lanes.Rendering courtesy of the City of Austin
The first option would include a bike lane on both sides of Sixth Street and would also allow for vehicle drop-offs and loading on one side of the street.
Alternative 2 Option
One bike lane.Rendering courtesy of the City of Austin
The second option would include a westbound bike lane with a lane on the curb for drop-offs and loading on one side of the street.
Alternative 3 Option
No bike lanes.Rendering courtesy of the City of Austin
The final option would not include any bike lanes, but would offer curb access for vehicle drop-offs and loading on one side of the street.
How can you vote on the options?
The city is seeking public input on proposed designs to revitalize Sixth Street through a survey available on its SpeakUpAustin website here.
--
Read the full story at KVUE.com. CultureMap has added context from the project survey website.