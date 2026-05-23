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All-day French cafe says bonjour to Austin and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week begins with two exciting restaurant debuts and a delicious taqueria list. Plus, Austin shines among America's best summer vacation destinations. Read about our most popular stories below, then check out our picks for the best Memorial Day weekend events.
1. New café and bakery brings authentic French eats to South Austin. A new café in Austin is aiming for French authenticity above all. Alice Poulain Café is now open at 2214 South First St., serving sweet and savory baked goods, imported cheese, wine, and more.
2. Austin's Driskill Hotel reopens 1930 dining room as elegant steakhouse. Austinites can now visit the redesigned Driskill Grill and Bar, which has officially reopened under the direction of MML Hospitality.
3. 2 Austin spots make Texas Monthly's 25 best new taquerias list. Texas Monthly taco editor José Ralat has released his list of The 25 Best New(ish) Texas Taquerias in 2026, including two Austin entries.
4. Lake Travis resort and spa to undergo major renovation after sale. Boutique real estate investment and development firm Trestle Studio has acquired Lakeway Resort & Spa and plans to overhaul the property, from guest rooms to food to taking advantage of the natural surroundings.
This sprawling resort is getting updates across the board. Photo courtesy of Trestle Studio
5. Austin shines as No. 3 best summer vacation destination for 2026. Austin is climbing up the national hot list of the best summer destinations of 2026. The metro ranks as the third-best summer travel destination in WalletHub's annual study, which compared 100 of the largest U.S. metro areas across 41 metrics.