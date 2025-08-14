Soaring Figures
Southwest Airlines may nearly double its gates in Austin airport expansion
As Austin-Bergstrom International Airport continues a multibillion-dollar expansion, officials are in the process of renegotiating contracts with airlines for the next 10 years.
Airlines have always had to pay rent for gates, runways, and space inside the terminal. Now, the airport needs to commit to long-term deals with the airlines in order to help fund the ongoing expansion project.
Currently, Southwest Airlines, which handles about 41 percent of Austin passengers, is planning to nearly double its gate count when the new terminal opens in 2030. The airline is vying to be an “anchor tenant” in the airport’s second terminal, which could have at least 20 more gates.
KVUE reached out to the airline about future plans, and a spokesperson sent us the following statement:
“Southwest appreciates the leadership of airport CEO Ghizlane Badawi and the Austin-Bergstrom team as we work to make Austin and Central Texas an even bigger part of Southwest’s future. As Austin’s leading carrier with more than 40 [percent] of the market, Southwest is invested in the success of the airport and its efforts to offer world-class travel options for a world-class city. Southwest is eager to be the anchor tenant of the new Concourse B, with up to 18 leased gates upon execution of the new agreement. We look forward to closely collaborating with City of Austin staff as the terminal project moves forward.”
The Dallas-based airline currently has 10 gates at the airport and could grow that to 18 gates with the expansion.
Airlines that don't want to commit to the long-term deals can still operate month-to-month, but they'll have to pay a 15 percent penalty.
The Airport Advisory Commission is only tasked with making recommendations to the city council, so the agreements won't be finalized this week. The Austin City Council for will have to give final approval, with a start date for long-term use and lease agreements scheduled for January 1, 2026, through September 30, 2035.
Read the full story at KVUE.com.