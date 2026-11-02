Living Well
Austin leads nation as No. 1 best city for veterans to live in 2026
The veterans of our country won't find a better place to live than the Texas state capital, a new WalletHub report says.
Austin was once again declared No. 1 best place in the U.S. for veterans to live in 2026, continuing the city's long-running streak leading the nation in livability for former service members.
To assess the best and worst places for veterans to live, analysts compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across 19 relevant metrics, such as the share of military skill-related jobs, veteran income growth, and the availability of VA health facilities, among others.
Austin offers veterans the fifth best quality of life in the U.S., the study found, and the city's economic standing for veterans — determined based on housing affordability, median income and income growth, educational opportunities, and the share of veterans living in poverty — is the 11th best in the country.
"Austin, TX, is the best city for veterans, in large part because it has the best colleges for veterans in the country, along with the ninth-highest median annual income for veterans, at over $66,000," the report said.
Austin also ranked 25th and 44th, respectively, in the health and employment categories, showing that the city provides high-quality VA health facilities and local employers provide great job benefits for service members.
"It's also good for veterans to live in a place where they can form a community of support with others who have gone through similar experiences," the report said.
Overall, Texas is home to the most cities ranked among the top 10 best places for veterans to live. The North Texas cities of Plano and Fort Worth ranked 4th and 5th nationwide, joining Austin at the top of the list.
Other Texas cities that earned spots in the report include Dallas (No. 22), Garland (No. 24), San Antonio (No. 25), Laredo (No. 28), Lubbock (No. 32), Irving (No. 33), Arlington (No. 34), Houston (No. 51), Corpus Christi (No. 58), and El Paso (No. 67).
The top 10 best U.S. cities for veterans to live are:
- No. 1– Austin, Texas
- No. 2 – Madison, Wisconsin
- No. 3 – Scottsdale, Arizona
- No. 4 – Plano, Texas
- No. 5 – Fort Worth, Texas
- No. 6 – Virginia Beach, Virginia
- No. 7 – Gilbert, Arizona
- No. 8 – Raleigh, North Carolina
- No. 9 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- No. 10 – Irvine, California