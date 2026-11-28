Hot Headlines
Shipping container bakery arrives in East Austin and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a cute new bakery, the best chain barbecue, and a sweet holiday pop-up. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your Thanksgiving weekend here.
1. Local dietician opens joyful shipping container bakery in East Austin. Hannah Bakery, a long-awaited concept from chef and dietitian Hannah Casparian, welcomed its first customers in East Austin earlier in November. The bakery will host more soft-opening dates in December before beginning regular weekly service in early January.
2. Surprising Texas BBQ chain carves spot on best U.S. brisket list. Foodie website The Takeout just crowned the 11 best U.S. restaurant chains for “delicious” brisket, with one Texas chain making the list.
3. 3 Austin restaurants make OpenTable's Top 100 list. OpenTable's list of its Top 100 Restaurants has arrived, and three Austin spots are among the platform's most successful eateries nationwide.
4. Austin Mayor Pro Tem Chito Vela leaves council to launch Texas senate run. Austin Mayor Pro Tem Chito Vela has announced his plans to run for Texas Senate District 14, previously held by Texas Comptroller-elect Sarah Eckhardt. The decision comes several weeks after Eckhardt unseated Republican Don Huffines in the November midterm election.
5. Famous See’s Candies sweetens Austin with holiday retail pop-up. California-based See’s Candies is hosting holiday pop-ups all over, including a Holiday Gifting Center at Austin's Domain.
See's Candies has stocking stuffers and more. Photo courtesy of See's Candies