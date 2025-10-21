city news
Austin tops new list of best college towns in America
For the fourth consecutive year, Austin reigns as the No. 1 best college town in America, according to a new WalletHub ranking.
WalletHub's annual report "Best College Towns in America (2026)" ranks 415 cities based on their "wallet-friendliness," social environment, and academic and economic opportunities for college graduates. Cities are ranked overall, and are sorted into one of three population categories: large cities with more than 300,000 residents; midsize cities with 125,000-300,000 residents; and small cities with fewer than 125,000 residents.
Austin first topped the list in 2022 and has held the top spot ever since, with the report citing factors like its diverse nightlife scene, thriving economy, and sport-watching opportunities for its continued success.
According to the report's findings, Austin ranks as the city with the 10th best academic and economic opportunities for college grads. The city also ranked 18th nationwide for its top-tier higher education quality.
"Austin, TX holds the crown as the top college town of 2026, home to schools like the University of Texas at Austin, Huston-Tillotson University, St. Edward’s University and Concordia University," the report said. "Austin also has a great economic environment, with one of the lowest unemployment rates in the U.S. and the 27th-best annual job growth rate, allowing students to easily find work while in school or helping them transition to a job immediately after."
The city is also home to the prosperous Austin Community College District, which coincidentally has one of the best corporate cultures in the nation.
Austin's social environment ranked as the 14th best nationally, which WalletHub attributes to a "very high number of attractions, sports clubs and shopping centers to help students destress after class."
Unsurprisingly, Austin isn't as affordable as many other U.S. cities, and only ranked No. 186 nationwide for its "wallet-friendliness." This category specifically analyzed metrics such as housing costs, the adjusted cost of living for young people, the cost of higher education, among others.
WalletHub says Austin's yearly in-state tuition costs — $31,433 including room and board — are the 85th cheapest in the nation.
Top college towns in Texas
Only five other Texas cities appeared in the top 100 in the overall list of best college towns for 2026: College Station (No. 45), San Antonio (No. 65), Houston (No. 67), Fort Worth (No. 89), and Plano (No. 91).
In the separate rankings by city size, Austin also topped the list of best large college towns in the U.S. San Antonio ranked a little farther down the list as the No. 21 best large college town nationally, followed by Houston (No. 22), Fort Worth (No. 27), Corpus Christi (No. 35), Dallas (No. 43), El Paso (No. 46), and Arlington (No. 57). There were 68 total U.S. cities that qualified in the large city category.
San Marcos, a city situated between Austin and San Antonio, ranked as the No. 51 best small college town in the U.S.
The top 10 best college towns in the U.S. for 2026 are:
- No. 1 – Austin, Texas
- No. 2 – Ann Arbor, Michigan
- No. 3 – Orlando, Florida
- No. 4 – Tampa, Florida
- No. 5 – Raleigh, North Carolina
- No. 6 – Tempe, Arizona
- No. 7 – Atlanta, Georgia
- No. 8 – Reno, Nevada
- No. 9 – Charlottesville, Virginia
- No. 10 – Gainesville, Florida