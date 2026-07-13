Are These Fares Fair?
Austin's CapMetro proposes fare increase to $2 per ride by 2029
Austinites' days of riding the bus for $1.25 may be over at the beginning of next year. CapMetro, the city's public bus system, is seeking public input for its proposed rates of $1.50 per local ride by January 2027 and $2 by January 2029.
Feedback collected will be delivered to the CapMetro Board of Directors to make the final decision on September 28, 2026.
The two-tiered increase is notable not just because it's a significant amount more expensive than current rate (the 2029 rate would be a 60 percent increase from today), but because it will be the first fare increase since 2015. A press release says the increase would "help CapMetro ensure service reliability and maintain investments in new transit vehicles and infrastructure made over the last 11 years."
CapMetro receives funds from local sales tax revenues, which the organization cites for its ability so far to avoid inflation-based fare hikes. If the proposed rates are accepted, the release points out that they will still be among the lowest system fares in the country.
The current local bus fare in Houston is $1.25 per ride and a day pass is $3; in Dallas, riders pay $3 for a three-hour pass or $6 for a day pass; in San Antonio, one ride is $1.30 and a day pass is $2.75. The fare on most local buses in New York City is $3; Los Angeles has a regular fare of $1.75 and a daily fare cap of $5.
The release also cites a new Rapid service in East Austin, more frequent trips on "key" routes, the establishment of a Transit Police Department, and more Pickup zones as reasons for the proposed increase, plus a change that went into effect June 1, 2026, that some Austinites are still trying to understand: a newly "modernized fare payment system."
The modernization effort this spring removed fareboxes from buses, which means the buses no longer print paper magnetic or day passes. Riders' daily and monthly fare caps ($2.50 and $41.25, respectively) still apply, but those paying cash on the bus will not reach them because without a paper pass, CapMetro cannot keep track of their rides.
In order to work toward the fare cap, riders need to use the Umo phone app or a reloadable card — a system that works fine for many people, but presents barriers for people who don't have smart phones or can't easily make it to an H-E-B or other retailer within business hours to pick up or add cash to the card before riding. The worst part for many riders is confusion and misinformation, evident in social media comments and word of mouth from riders who can't easily look up the layered changes.
When CapMetro announced that it would remove the fareboxes, it explained that they were being phased out because the manufacturer was no longer supporting the devices.
As CapMetro considers the rate increases, it is also "evaluating improvements to certain reduced fare structures and rates" for low-income customers. The release says the improvements may also make those reduced fare categories easier to navigate.
From the release, the progressive increase structure would be timed as follows:
- Local Service: $1.25 (Current) → $1.50 (January 2027) → $2.00 (January 2029)
- Pickup Service: $1.25 (Current) → $1.50 (January 2027) → $2.00 (January 2029)
- Commuter Service: $3.50 (Current) → $4.00 (January 2027) → $5.00 (January 2029)
- CapMetro Access Service: $1.75 (Current) → $2.25 (January 2027) → $3.25 (January 2029)
Community members will be able to provide feedback in person at the meetings listed below or online through CapMetro's website through August 31, 2026. More information about the proposed fare structure is available at the same link.
The public feedback meeting schedule is as follows. All meeting times are 5-7:30 pm.
- Thursday, July 30: Goodwill Career & Technical Academy/Henna Education Center
Served by Routes 10, 325 and 339
- Thursday, August 6: ACC Northridge
Served by Routes 325, 466 and Pickup Walnut Creek
- Tuesday, August 18: ACC Riverside
Served by Routes 310, 311 and 350
- Wednesday, August 19: ACC South Austin
Served by Routes 3 and 311