Austin plugs in as 2nd cheapest large U.S. city for remote workers
Austin's thriving telework industry is already known for being among the most prominent in the country, and as it turns out, it's one of the most affordable, too. A recent study by online retailer The Perfect Rug has revealed Austin is the No. 2 cheapest U.S. city center for remote work.
The report ranked the top 10 largest U.S. cities based on population data, the number of coworking spaces and cafes per capita, statewide average internet speeds, average apartment rent prices, and more.
Austin falls second to the far west Texas city of El Paso (No. 1), and is followed by Houston in the No. 3 spot.
When it comes to finding the best place to work remotely, Austin has an abundance of options including coffee shops, coworking spaces, and local library branches. According to the report's data, there are about six coworking spaces and 26 cafes per capita in the city, but Austinites know best that there is a much wider variety of places to work from "home" than whatever number a study determines.
The average internet speed in Texas is 425.9 mbps (megabits per second), which is the fourth-highest internet speed out of the six total states (and the District of Columbia) mentioned in the study. Pennsylvania, Washington, and Washington, D.C. all have faster average internet speeds, at 430.8, 451, and 473.8 mpbs, respectively.
The Perfect Rug also calculated the average costs for meals, coffee, and monthly rent in Austin:
- $1,467 per month – Average apartment rent cost in central Austin
- $21 per hour – Average cost for a desk at a coworking space
- $16.99 – Average cost for a meal
- $5.36 – Average cost for a coffee
"On the other hand, cities like Washington, D.C., and Seattle, while more expensive, compensate with faster internet speeds and a higher density of workspaces, which can enhance the remote work experience," the spokesperson said. "Finding the right balance between cost and amenities is key for remote workers seeking both productivity and affordability."
Elsewhere in Texas, San Antonio ranked as the fifth most affordable city for teleworkers, followed by Dallas (No. 7).
The top 10 cheapest U.S. cities for remote workers are:
- No. 1 – El Paso, Texas
- No. 2 – Austin, Texas
- No. 3 – Houston, Texas
- No. 4 – Seattle, Washington
- No. 5 – San Antonio, Texas
- No. 6 – Washington, D.C.
- No. 7 – Dallas, Texas
- No. 8 – Denver, Colorado
- No. 9 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- No. 10 – Nashville, Tennessee