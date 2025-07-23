Uprooted
East Austin plant store duo displaced by new supportive housing
East Austin Succulents, a plant store with long, dazzling rows of cacti and succulents, announced July 22 on social media that it'll be moving to accommodate new housing. Tillery Street Plant Company, a lush greenhouse and pottery store that shares the lot, will also have to move, but has a longer window to do so, says owner Jon Hutson in a phone call.
"I think we have at least until February," Hutson says, citing the developer's timeline. He explains that East Austin Succulents will need to move by August because the developer needs to run utilities through that side of the property.
East Austin Succulents did not immediately respond to a phone call, but the message posted on Instagram does confirm that it will move before Tillery Street Plant Company, and that the two stores will no longer share a space. The store also posted a picture of a sign confirming the new store will open August 1.
The succulent store already has a new address locked down in South Austin: 7310 Sherwood Rd. The South Austin address (west of South First Street and south of William Cannon Drive) currently houses a landscaper called Longhorn Lawns on a long lot. East Austin Succulents will stay open during the move, and after the move, it will keep its name.
Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation records confirm new construction at 701 Tillery St. — the adjacent lot to both plant companies' current space — on a 4-story, 120-unit permanent supportive housing project. It is called The Works III and will be managed by LifeWorks, an organization that supports young families and individuals, often who have experienced homelessness, with housing, counseling, education, and workforce services.
East Austin Succulents and Tillery Street Plant Company were allies in business for nearly 15 years, since 2010, and their selections shaped each other. What one store sold, the other wouldn't, and the two selections bled into each other to create one immaculately-stocked whole. The only difference for most shoppers was just the register they paid at.
"I'm hoping we [at Tillery Street Plant Company] have until through spring — just because the business we're in, that's kind of what we need," says Hutson. "We're really hoping to stay on the East Side. There's nobody else left on the East Side, but we haven't got that fully locked down yet."
Hutson says permitting issues with the city and prices being "insanely expensive" are making this goal challenging. Plus, it isn't easy to find enough land to house a nursery. He's holding out hope for word-of-mouth recommendations.
"It's just a sad thing because we really love that property, and we've grown attached to it," says Hutson. "But I mean, gosh, I'm an Austin native. I've seen this happen so many times now ... it just seems the way that things happen. We're sad to go, but we're hoping that we find a good spot that we can settle into for a long term also."
Finally, East Austin Succulents says in a comment that the cats on the property will stay with Tillery Street Plant Company until it's time to move. Then they'll move in at one of the plant stores' new locations.
For now, both companies are located at 801 Tillery St. and open daily. East Austin Succulents is open from 10 am to 5 pm, and Tillery Street Plant Company is open from 9 am to 6 pm.