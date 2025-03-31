Whatever Easter celebrations entail for Austinites, the uniting factor is brunch, brunch, brunch. An Easter meal could be about gathering the family or inhaling sugary pastel snacks; either way, these 10 restaurants are making it easy to celebrate spring in the local food scene.
Next week, we'll be back with a list of events for folks who like to spend the holiday doing something fun. For now, feasting is all the fun we need.
Whiskey Cake Kitchen + Bar
April 17-20, 2600 N. Interstate Hwy. 35, Round Rock
Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar is offering not one, but three days of Easter feasting. From April 17 through Easter Sunday, April 20, guests can enjoy an Easter feast featuring 44 Farms Prime Rib. This will be smoked tableside with bourbon-rosemary jus, served with baby potato salad with roasted apples and crispy bacon, grilled jumbo asparagus, and poppyseed potato rolls and whipped brown butter ($55 per person). Reservations can be made online.
Whisky Cake's Easter Prime Rib Feast will be offered between April 17 and 20. Photo courtesy of Whiskey Cake Kitchen and Bar
William Chris Vineyards
April 19, 10352 US-290, Hye, Texas
William Chris Vineyards may be a bit of a trek from Austin (about 1.5 hours), but the festivities should be worth it. On April 19 from 10 am to 12:30 pm, the Annual Easter Egg Roll will feature an Easter egg hunt for kids of all ages, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, arts, crafts, and lawn games, as well as a Continental breakfast and a complimentary glass of wine for adults. Tickets ($25 for adults, $10 for kids) are available online.
Abby Jane Bakeshop
April 19 & 20, 16604 Fitzhugh Rd. Unit C, Dripping Springs
Once again, Abby Jane Bakeshop in Dripping Springs is offering its "infamous" lamb cakes. This year they're also selling Lofthouse cookies (a take on the grocery store favorite), carrot cake, Parker House rolls, and more. All are available for pre-order through April 14 and can be picked up April 19 and 20.
Fairmont Austin
April 20, 101 Red River St.
Fairmont Austin's restaurant Revue is offering an Easter brunch filled with favorites like slow-roasted striploin, a decadent pastry display, and more. After, brunch guests can head up to the seventh-floor rooftop deck for family-friendly festivities including a petting zoo and Easter egg hunt. Tickets ($145 for adults, $50 for children 6-12) can be purchased online.
Juniper
April 20, 2400 E. Cesar Chavez St. Unit 304
This East Austin Italian restaurant is normally a dinner spot, but on Easter it's offering a special brunch menu. The prix fixe menu features cinnamon focaccia with bourbon-vanilla glaze, slow poached salmon, and pork belly Benedict. Spots ($65 per person) can be reserved online.
Nido
April 20, 1211 W. Riverside Dr.
This Loren Hotel restaurant will be open from 11 am to 4 pm on Sunday for a special Easter brunch. Guests can enjoy a prix fixe three-course menu by Executive Chef Christian Grindrod featuring spring-inspired dishes, a seafood tower, and bakery and dessert displays, all while listening to live music and taking in views of Austin's skyline. Starting at 10:30 am, kids can also participate in an Easter egg hunt in the lobby. Tickets ($99 per adult, $50 per child) can be purchased online.
Nido's prix fixe Easter menu includes stunning views of downtown Austin. Photo courtesy of Nido
Laurel Restaurant & Bar
April 20, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy.
Hotel Viata's Laurel Restaurant and Bar is celebrating Easter Sunday with a lavish buffet-style brunch. From 10:30 am to 2 pm, the breakfast station will be laden with smoked gouda frittatas, biscuits and gravy, an herb crusted prime rib, seared salmon, herb roasted chicken, and decadent sweets. Along with live music, there will also be a special Easter egg hunt. Tickets ($95 for adults, $50 for children) are available online.
Geraldine’s
April 20, 605 Davis St.
Hotel Van Zandt’s fourth-floor eatery, Geraldine’s, is celebrating Easter with a special brunch from 9 am to 2 pm. The menu features a decadent French toast made from brioche, hazelnut chocolate praline, bananas foster, and strawberries. For diners craving something more savory, other à la carte menu items include shakshuka eggs and lox toast, as well as a variety of brunch cocktails. Reservations are encouraged but not required.
Roaring Fork
April 20, 701 Congress Ave. and 10850 Stonelake Blvd.
Roaring Fork is offering special Easter brunches at both Austin locations. Downtown, diners can order from a special menu including house-made biscuits, New York Strip Benedict, bananas Foster pancakes, and more. At the Stonelake location, guests can pick and choose from a buffet ($40 for adults, $18 for children.) Both offerings are available from 11 am to 2 pm. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made online.
Salty Sow
April 20, 1917 Manor Rd.
From 11 am to 2:45 pm on Easter Sunday, guests can enjoy dishes like smoked pork shoulder, rosemary honey dipped chicken, house-made bacon and sausage, migas, biscuits and gravy, and sweet treats, all served buffet-style ($35 per person). Reservations are encouraged and can be made online.