How To Give
Nonprofit registry helps Central Texans organize on Giving Tuesday
As Austinites start compiling their holiday shopping lists, a "global generosity movement" asks them to consider donations in their calculations. Giving Tuesday will be held December 2, 2025, and the official Community Leader for the Central Texas region, I Live Here I Give Here (ILHIGH), will be ready to offer guidance via its giant, easy-to-understand nonprofit registry called Amplify Austin.
Giving Tuesday prompts folks to donate to nonprofits, fill food pantries, give blood, write thank-you cards to municipal workers, start a community project, and more. ILHIGH is best suited for financial donations and even organizes the Amplify Fund, which gathers donations in one big group and disburses them to more than 700 local nonprofits.
However, for those who prefer to donate time or talent — or who want to maximize their donation by selecting exactly who they give it to — Amplify Austin allows users to search nonprofits by keyword, sector, county, and if they are BIPOC-led. For example, if a user wanted to support a Black-led arts organization in Travis County, they could choose from seven results including the African American Book Festival and Texas Folklife. Another filter helps find organizations that are seeking volunteers.
To help users visualize how their money will help (and perhaps to help them motivate friends to join the cause), some organizations attach certain dollar amounts to certain goals: $25 to A New Start Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation pays for feeding equipment, while $50 buys enclosures and enrichment, and $100 achieves vet care.
The platform even handles donations to specific charities through the site. It allows up to 10 nonprofits in one transaction.
This is the ninth Giving Tuesday in a row for ILHIGH, and it's almost a normal day for the organization, which operates year-round. However, ILHIGH does help spread resources and promote the initiative on December 2. Plus, it tracks how much support Central Texans garner each year: in 2024, that was $251,790 via ILHIGH out of $64,724,692 in Central Texas overall, as reported by GivingTuesday HQ.
To use Amplify Austin, go to amplifyatx.org.