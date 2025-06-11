160 Years Later
10 Juneteenth celebrations in Austin, from block parties to poetry
From Round Rock to the Paramount Theatre, Austin honors Juneteenth with a vibrant mix of celebration and reflection. Whether you’re drawn to the smoky aroma of barbecue cook-offs, the rhythm of live music, or the power of storytelling through film, the city has something special to offer everyone 160 years after news of emancipation finally made it to Texas in 1865.
For food lovers, an annual barbecue cook-off pairs mouthwatering barbecue competitions with live music. Things get poetic at a presentation by Zell Miller III, and few days later, the historic Paramount Theatre hosts an exclusive advance screening of Noah’s Arc: The Movie, followed by a Q&A session.
June 19 falls on a Thursday, so organizers were loose with their scheduling. The events on this list span a full week.
Here are the top 10 things to do for Juneteenth this year.
Friday, June 13
City of Round Rock Juneteenth: The Taste of Barbecue Cook-Off
6-10:30 pm
Kick off Juneteenth with live music, barbecue, and community spirit at Round Rock’s annual celebration in Old Settlers Park. The evening starts with performances by Dat Boy Play and DJ Wild Style, followed by a barbecue cook-off featuring pitmasters from the area. After the winner is crowned, zydeco artist Keith Frank takes the stage for the closing set. Tickets ($10) are available at roundrocktexas.gov.
Saturday, June 14
Black Makers Market Juneteenth Celebration
Noon to 6 pm
For revelers looking for handcrafted jewelry, art, or gadgets, the Black Makers Market Juneteenth Celebration features more than 35 Black-owned vendors. You’ll also see a live DJ set by English Dom, Jamie Dred & DJ Eye Q, and a special six-figure creatives panel moderated by brand expert Kendra Y. Hill. Enjoy Black-owned food trucks, a mocktail bar, and family-friendly fun with free admission for kids under 12. VIP tickets ($23) include lounge access and a goodie bag with products from vendors.
Stay Black & Live: Austin’s Citywide Juneteenth Festival
11 am to 10 pm
The George Washington Carver Museum hosts this free daylong celebration, beginning with morning activities including a Car Show for the Culture on Rosewood Avenue and yoga sessions with JC in the Carver Garden. The main festival will have smoked BBQ from veteran pitmasters, carnival games, arts and crafts activities, and a Buffalo Soldiers procession. Musical performances include sets by Taméca Jones and Chalie Boy along with multiple DJ sets throughout the day. Community organizations including Marzetta's House Publishing, Where Y'all At Though?!, and Tisha Vonique will host special events during the festival.
Juneteenth Block Party
5-8:30 pm
The City of Leander and Leander Public Arts Commission present a free block party at Bledsoe Park. Live performances include Soulful Soundz Party Band, Fame Dance Academy, plus line dancing with Sonya Rangel. In addition to the performances, the block party will have food trucks, craft vendors, a basketball tournament, bounce houses, and access to the swimming pool and splash pad. Ceremonial moments include a community singing of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and official proclamations by Mayor Christine DeLisle and Mayor Pro Tem Na'Cole Thompson.
Juneteenth Community Celebration at the Austin Public Library, Carver Branch
11 am to 4 pm
Create, learn, and connect at this intergenerational Juneteenth celebration with hands-on activities for all ages. The free event includes guest speaker Zell Miller III, Austin’s first Poet Laureate. Miller is a celebrated spoken word artist and theater director whose work explores Black identity, justice, and communal healing through poetry and performance.
Thursday, June 19
Juneteenth Celebration at Hotel Vegas
Doors at 6 pm, music at 7 pm
No one curates a themed show like Hotel Vegas, which is rising to the occasion with five local acts. On the outdoor stage on the patio, catch Nubia Emmon, Geto Gala, and The Teeta; on the indoor stage things wrap up with Chakeeta B and Kydd Jones. Although the night is split up on two stages, set times won't overlap, making it easy to catch every show. This event is $15 at the door and is only open to guests who are at least 21. RSVP on Facebook.
Advance Screening of Noah’s Arc: The Movie
Doors at 6 pm, film at 7 pm
This revival of a Black queer series arrives 20 years after the original's premiere. As part of The Paramount’s Majestic Ball Week, Austin will be one of two cities with premiere screenings of Noah’s Arc before the movie launches on streaming. The screening will include a Q&A with creator Patrik-Ian Polk and stars, moderated by Kind Clinic's Joe Anderson Jr. The week's programming also includes several Black-centered films: Pariah (June 18) and Rafiki (June 18), presented in partnership with the Black Auteur Film Festival. These screenings lead up to the Majestic Ball on June 21, Texas' largest queer ballroom event, featuring RuPaul's Drag Race alum Kennedy Davenport. All event tickets can be found at austintheatre.org.
Miss Juneteenth Screening
Doors at 7 pm, film at 7:30 pm
For those looking for a meaningful film to watch this holiday, Miss Juneteenth at Austin's Hyperreal Film Club is a great choice. This free screening offers a powerful Texas story about legacy, dreams, and the complex bonds between Black mothers and daughters. The 2020 drama comes from Fort Worth native Channing Godfrey Peoples, who infuses the movie with authentic Southern atmosphere. RSVP at via withfriends.co.
Improvisational Soundscapes
8 pm
While Juneteenth commemorates emancipation’s delayed arrival in Texas, this Monk’s Jazz Club event reinterprets Black liberation through art. Cosmic Intuition Productions assembles poet Eartha Colson, dancer Imani Anu, and the Cosmic Intuition band as support. Texas musicians Dayne Reliford and Alex Coke also feature in this “concert for human harmony." Tickets can be purchased at monksjazz.com.
Friday, June 20
36th Annual Travis County Juneteenth Celebration
11 am to 2 pm
Held at the parking garage on Lavaca Street, this free event is family-friendly and full of food, education, and games. This year’s theme is “Still We Rise: Celebrating the journey with power and purpose." Past events have featured talks from local civics leaders, educators, and musical performances.