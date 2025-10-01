News on the News
Austin's KUT News rounds up Central Texas media for new daily show
On Wednesday, October 1, the first day National Public Radio (NPR) no longer has any federal funding, Austin's NPR station announced a new venture. Austin Signal, a daily weekday "magazine" in the form of a news show by KUT News, will launch Monday, October 6.
A press release says the show "blends trusted local reporting with Austin’s vibrant culture to keep Central Texans connected and informed." Each episode will be 30 minutes long, and will air weekdays at 1 pm on KUT 90.5. It will also be available as a podcast, released daily, at KUT.org.
This is, of course, not the first time listeners will hear reports from KUT. But this show includes stories by more than 40 reporters from KUT News, KUTX 98.9, and the station's podcasts; Texas Standard, which collaborates with KUT and other news organizations from North Texas, Houston, San Antonio, and beyond; and more reporting partners. The Texas Tribune is launching an Austin newsroom soon, which will also be a partner.
Aside from gathering all these reports in one place, the new alliance also aims to spend partners' efforts wisely, reducing the stories that need to be written multiple times for each outlet, and allowing deeper coverage elsewhere.
Technical director Rayna Sevilla and managing producer Kristen Cabrera, left to right.Photo courtesy of KUT
Topics will include local music, arts, culture, and sports, and the first week of broadcasting will wrap up with a report from one of Austin's most prominent cultural events: Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, October 10.
“At a time when news fatigue is real, Austin Signal offers a fresh, approachable way to stay informed,” said KUT News managing editor Ben Philpott in the release. “For more than 20 years, KUT News has been Austin’s trusted source for local journalism. Now we’re combining that reliable, award-winning reporting with the creativity of our music and culture teams to deliver a show that reflects the full scope of Central Texas life.”
Some important names on Austin Signal will be veteran Austin journalist Melissa Barragán Taboada leading the new Texas Tribune newsroom; All Things Considered local host Jerry Quijano hosting Austin Signal, with fill-in backup from Jennifer Stayton, Syeda Carrillo, and Miles Bloxson; and on the production side, managing producer Kristen Cabrera, managing editor Ben Philpott, showrunner Jimmy Maas, and technical director Rayna Sevilla. Finally, a musical theme has been composed by Rene Chavez.
“Our partnership with KUT News is part of a broader commitment to strengthening local journalism through collaboration,” said Taboada. “By working together with trusted local news organizations and community groups, we’re able to pool resources, broaden our reach, and deliver more comprehensive coverage — giving Central Texans deeper insight into the issues that matter most.”
KUT Public Media general manager Debbie Hiott added, “Central Texas deserves reliable, accessible news — and much more of it. We want to be able to put the region’s growth and challenges in better context, hold our local governments accountable to residents and highlight all the things that make Austin special.”