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Manor Road stages huge neighborhood party and more top Austin news
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a huge neighborhood block party and a chance to see world-famous artworks in person. Plus, Austin says goodbye to a longtime family-run business. Read on for our most popular stories, then find the weekend's best events right here.
1. Austin businesses on Manor Road plan huge neighborhood May Day party. A new "progressive neighborhood celebration" will have Austinites touring Manor Road today, May 2, in honor of May Day, the traditional European spring celebration.
2. Works of Banksy come to Austin in immersive exhibition. Austinites are getting a chance to get up close with works by one of the most famous artists in the world. The Art of Banksy Without Limits, a collection including certified original prints as well as photos, sculptures, and more, will debut at Fair Market on May 29.
3. Kacey Musgraves adds 3 surprise shows in old Central Texas dance hall. The “girl from Golden” still has Texas in her heart. She surprised her home state with three days of concerts at historic Gruene Hall, May 3-5.
4. Meow Wolf founder's immersive Austin bathhouse opens waitlist. In summer 2027, doors will open to Submersive, a 20,000-square-foot immersive art bathhouse dreamed up by the co-founder of Meow Wolf.
Sumbersive will debut in Austin next year. Rendering by Lua Brice courtesy of Submersive
5. Historic Austin candy maker Lammes Candies closing after 141 years. After 141 years, iconic Austin candy maker Lammes Candies is closing its doors, marking the end of one of the city’s oldest family-run businesses.