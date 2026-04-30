Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
There are some plans that you just can’t miss, and our recommendations are the local-approved activities that deserve priority space on your agenda. Experience musical artists like Haley Williams, Ari Lennox, Kid Cudi, Kane Brown, and Shaboozey live in concert. Enjoy the spirit of community at the first-ever May Day Festival or at the rescheduled Earth Day ATX. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, April 30
Stubb's Bar-B-Q presents Ari Lennox in concert
R&B artist Ari Lennox serenades an audience live at Stubb's Bar-B-Q. The singer is best known for her romance-laced lyrics and sultry baritone voice. Lennox’s top hits include “Pressure” and “Shea Butter Baby.” She visits Austin in support of her new album, Vacancy. Get more information on Ticketmaster.
Friday, May 1
The KUT Festival
The University of Texas at Austin hosts a two-day event of community engagement at the return of the KUT Festival. Highlights include live music performances, panel discussions, a free street fair with food trucks, children’s activities, and more. Get a full schedule of events and tickets on the festival website. Note: The festival is orchestrating a last-minute venue change after University of Texas leadership determined the evening of April 28 that the festival could not be held on campus.
Germania Insurance Amphitheater presents Kid Cudi in concert
Rapper Kid Cudi stops in Austin as part of his The Rebel Ragers 2026 Tour. The artist will perform music from his 2025 album, Free. Kid Cudi is best known for his introspective lyrics and top songs such as “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” and “Day ‘N’ Nite.” M.I.A. Big Boi and A-Trak will perform as special guests. For more information, visit Ticketmaster.
Saturday, May 2
Manor Road Coalition presents May Day Festival
The Manor Road community welcomes guests to its neighborhood shops as part of the inaugural May Day Festival. Programming includes an aerial performance, a cumbia party, line dancing lessons, a bug parade, and live music. Visitors can also enjoy specials at various participating restaurants on Manor Road. May Day admission is free and open to the public.
Earth Day ATX
Huston-Tillotson University hosts a day of outdoor activities for the public in celebration of community and the planet. Rescheduled Earth Day ATX highlights include an electric vehicle ride & drive, storytelling, face painting, upcycled fashion, art, food, and more. Guests can also participate in an interactive history exhibit and get insight from a world-renowned bat expert. Admission is free.
iHeartCountry Festival
The iHeartCountry Festival is back at Austin’s Moody Center for a night of star-studded country music moments. This year features performances by Kane Brown, Shaboozey, Luke Bryan, Gretchen Wilson, Riley Green, Dylan Scott, and many others. iHeartCountry radio personality Bobby Bones will host the evening. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Austin City Limits Live presents Hayley Williams in concert
Singer and frontwoman of rock band Paramore Haley Williams performs live in concert for back-to-back nights at Austin City Limits Live. Williams comes to Austin in support of her first solo tour, Good Dye Young Presents: Hayley Williams At A Bachelorette Party. She will perform her new album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party, in its entirety. Tickets to both shows are available now.