House Bill 46
Millions of Texans can now get medical cannabis for chronic pain
Starting September 1, millions of Texans living with chronic pain will gain access to medical cannabis through the Compassionate Use Program. House Bill 46 will expand access, bringing new product options and increased accessibility across the state.
How to get a prescription
If you live in Texas and have chronic pain or one of the 150-plus approved conditions, you can get a prescription in three steps:
1. Schedule an appointment. Meet with a physician registered in the Compassionate Use Program. You can see a doctor from anywhere in the state, with telemedicine or in-person options.
2. Get a prescription. If you qualify, the physician will add your prescription to the secure Compassionate Use Registry of Texas.
3. Place an order. Once your prescription is submitted, place an order for pick up or home delivery.
Unlike other states, Texas does not issue medical marijuana cards. Instead, prescriptions are submitted electronically by physicians to the Compassionate Use Registry of Texas, allowing licensed dispensaries to fill these prescriptions.
New medical cannabis products
The new law allows physicians to prescribe pulmonary inhalation products like medical inhalers and vaporization devices once approved by the Health and Human Services Commission.
HB 46 also removes the 1% THC by weight requirement and allows for new options, with a cap of 10 milligrams per dose. Currently, patients with a prescription can access medical cannabis products like gummies, tinctures, beverages, chocolates, and topicals.
Photo courtesy of Texas Original
Expanding access across the state
House Bill 46 also significantly improves accessibility for Texans to receive medical cannabis. Licensed dispensaries will be able to store products at more DPS-approved locations statewide, reducing wait times and making it easier for patients in rural areas to access their medicine.
Currently, there are more than 17 pickup locations across Texas where patients can receive their medical cannabis from a licensed dispensary. Patients can also receive a home delivery if they don’t live near a pickup location.
Find relief with medical cannabis
With more than 150 qualifying conditions, including chronic pain, PTSD, Crohn's disease, and more, millions of Texans are eligible for medical cannabis in Texas starting September 1.
If you or a loved one is interested in getting medical marijuana in Texas, reach out to Texas Original to get started. New patients receive a 20% discount on their first order and earn reward points on every completed order at Texas Original.
Texas Original is the leading licensed medical cannabis dispensary in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief.