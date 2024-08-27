Missing Person Update
Missing Austin-area woman Brenna Swindell found safe
The daughter of a former University of Texas baseball player has been found safe after she was reported missing August 22.
On Tuesday morning, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) said 29-year-old Brenna Swindell "is alive and well."
According to the TCSO, she was with her ex-boyfriend, Morgan Guidry, who has since been arrested on a warrant and taken into custody.
Swindell was located in Klamath Falls, Oregon. According to Sgt. Maury Smith, Swindell and Guidry were driving through the town at approximately 12:37 a.m. PST when law enforcement said the vehicle's license plate showed up as stolen.
The Klamath Falls Police Department reportedly performed a high risk stop, when they found Guidry's warrants and Swindell's missing person status.
Guidry was taken into custody, and Swindell did not have any apparent injuries.
Brenna Swindell's father also shared a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "She has been found. That’s all we have for now. Thank you to everyone. And I mean everyone who helped in the process."
Background details
Before she was found safe, 29-year-old Brenna Swindell was seen Thursday night at Poodie's Hilltop Roadhouse in Spicewood, which is about 25 miles west of Austin.
According to police, Brenna Swindell was at the bar with Guidry. Both of them had not been seen since that night and police said their phones were turned off since Friday.
Their white 2022 Kia Carnival, with Texas license plate number VFS 7528, may have also been seen in Colorado. The Travis County Sheriff's Office took over the investigation.
Her father, former Houston Astros pitcher and Texas Longhorn Greg Swindell, and her mother, Sarah Swindell, had both been posting updates to their social media pages.
"Our daughter Brenna Swindell has not been seen or heard from in the Austin area since late Thursday afternoon," Sarah Swindell shared to Facebook on Sunday. "Her phone is off and she has not been in contact with family, friends and most importantly her children."
Arrest warrant filed for Brenna Swindell's ex
New details emerged Monday after an arrest warrant was filed the day after their disappearance.
--
Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.