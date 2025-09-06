The city of Austin has a new brand.
On Thursday, September 4, the city announced what it's calling its "first-ever brand" to unify its identity across departments. City leaders said the goal of the new brand is to improve engagement with and service to the community, and that it was shaped by feedback from a "diverse cross-section of community members and City employees."
The city said the brand is years in the making, after the city council voted in 2018 to make developing a cohesive brand a strategic priority.
City Manager T.C. Broadnax said this is Austin's first unified effort to create a consistent identity that residents and visitors can easily recognize.
“Whether they see the brand on a website, a utility bill, a street sign or the side of a vehicle, they will know exactly who it’s from and what it stands for,” Broadnax said.
The city partnered with Pentagram and TKO Advertising to streamline branding across its agencies.
Jessica King, the city's chief communications director, said the contract the council approved with the firms was about $564,000. She said the vast majority of that went to outreach and engagement, while the design element was about $200,000. But she added that, "Overall, when you look at all the things that we're putting together, [the cost of the project is] about $1.1 million." Why the city created a brand
The city said its official seal, which most residents are used to seeing on its platforms, is not a brand and "does not promote the city's distinctive values and mission." The city said dozens of departments have been represented by their own brand identities over the years, with more than 300 logos currently depicting various city departments and programs.
The city considers the new brand a "strategic modernization, not just a visual update," to allow residents to understand the services and resources it provides. The city said a unified brand achieves that goal through clear and consistent communications, enhanced collaboration that encourages interdepartmental cooperation and a renewed commitment to transparency and accountability.
"The logo itself reflects the hills, rivers, and bridges that serve to connect us to one another. The colors were inspired by our surrounding environment – violet crown skies and the green canopies of our parks and trails," King said. "We deliberately chose a mark that reminded us of movement to reflect how welcoming, flexible and resilient this community and our employees are."
Where will Austinites see the new logo?
The city's brand will officially launch on October 1, with the initial rollout on digital platforms like the city's website, social media profiles and newsletters.
The city said physical changes, like new logos on city vehicles and employee uniforms, will happen as existing contracts expire, to minimize the impact on the city's budget.
The uniforms for the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS will not change.
What Austinites think of the new logo
Austinites are sharing mixed reactions to the city’s new logo after learning it cost around $1.1 million to design and implement.
--
Read the full story at KVUE.com.