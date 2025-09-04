Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
A brand new month is in full-swing with entertainment for every interest. Spice up your life at the Hot Sauce Festival, or see some of the city’s most famous residents at Bat Fest. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, go to our calendar.
Friday, September 5
Moody Amphitheater presents Pixies in concert
Rock band Pixies perform live at Moody Center. The alternative band comes to Austin in support of their 2024 album, The Night The Zombies Came. They’re best known for songs such as “Gouge Away” and “Where is My Mind.” Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Cap City Comedy Club presents D.L. Hughley
Comedian, radio personality, and actor D.L. Hughley brings his humor to the stage at Cap City Comedy Club. Acclaimed as one of the Original Kings of Comedy, his career spans decades and he’s best known for his sitcom, The Hughleys. Performances are scheduled through September 7.
Moody Center presents NBA YoungBoy in concert
Hip hop star NBA YoungBoy performs live at Moody Center. The Baton Rouge-born artist is best known for songs like “Outside Today” and “Right Foot Creep.” He comes to Austin in support of his new album, MASA. NBA YoungBoy will be joined by special guests DeeBaby, EBK Jaaybo, and K3. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Saturday, September 6
Long Center presents Community Day
Block-party festivities take over the plaza at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Community Day highlights include live music, kid-friendly games and crafts stations, BubblePalooza presented by H-E-B, and food truck offerings. Admission is free and open to the public.
Bat Fest
Celebrate the unofficial and very nocturnal mascot of Austin at the return of Bat Fest. This year’s highlights include kids zone activities, vendors, and a great view of the bats during their nightly flight. Attendees can also enjoy live music on two stages from special guests Silversun Pickups, Waka Flocka Flame, Riff Raff, Zak Loy, and others. General admission and VIP tickets are available now.
Sunday, September 7
Austin Chronicle presents 35th Annual Hot Sauce Festival
Sample the spiciness of the city at the Austin Chronicle’s 35th Annual Hot Sauce Festival. Attendees will get to taste sauces from 25 commercial bottlers and cast their vote for the 2025 People’s Choice Awards. Additional highlights include food vendors and live performances by Los Desechos, Mira Mira, Gran Moreno, and West Texas Exiles.
Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience
English electronic band Depeche Mode celebrates more than 45 years of music live in concert at The Paramount Theatre. Fans can expect a setlist that spans the group’s career and features songs from every era. Imaginative set pieces and costume changes will deliver a unique experience that transcends time. Electric Duke will perform as a special guest. Select tickets are available.