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2 acclaimed Austin BBQ joints fire up in London and more popular stories
Editor's note: It's time to catch up on the top Austin news of the week, from local barbecue joints heading across the pond to a prime parcel of land's upcoming redevelopment. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. 2 of Austin's greatest BBQ joints are smoking on holiday in London. Two of Austin's best barbecue joints are on a vacation together, and Londoners are benefiting. InterStellar and La Barbecue have started a one-month residency at The Ned, a London hotel, through October 4.
2. Famous Austin hospitality group signs 6th St. lease for new restaurant. One of Austin's leading restaurant groups, Emmer & Rye Hospitality Group, has signed a lease at Old 6th, a part of Sixth Street that developers are working on revitalizing.
3. Run-down Central Austin property to become restaurant and retail market. A prime parcel of land at 2825 Hancock Dr., near Shoal Creek, is poised to become a new "neighborhood-focused retail destination."
4. Austin healthy food and farming org seeks help after losing city funds. September is Hunger Action Month, and one Austin nonprofit is asking the community for help after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in city funding.
Perla's is temporarily closed. Perla’s Seafood & Oyster Bar/Instagram
5. South Congress seafood restaurant closes after extensive fire damage. Popular South Congress seafood spot Perla's is temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire.