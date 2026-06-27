Hot Headlines
Austin burger sensation goes brick-and-mortar and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin stories of the week includes big burger news, a UT Austin invention, an opening, and a smokin' TV show. Read on for our hottest headlines, then find the best weekend events right here.
1. Award-winning Austin burger joint to open first brick-and-mortar. Burger sensation JABS — aka "Just A Better Smashburger" — will open its first brick-and-mortar location on East Riverside later this year.
2. UT Austin engineers invent jacket that pulls drinkable water from air. Engineers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a prototype jacket that harvests clean drinking water directly from the atmosphere, and it works even in the driest desert conditions.
3. Austin Rotisserie opens new location and debuts menu expansion. French comfort foods are ready for pickup in North Austin with the opening of Austin Rotisserie Takeaway on East Anderson Lane.
4. Austin barbecue personality to judge new Food Network competition show. Local live-fire pro Jess Pryles has a scientific approach to cooking meat, and she's using it as one of four judges on Pitmasters, a new series on Food Network.
Jess Pryles is among the judges of a new Food Network series. Photo courtesy of Food Network
5. Austin burger brand Hopdoddy gets new owner with plans for growth. Hopdoddy Burger Bar is now under new ownership. Founders Table Restaurant Group has acquired the burger business and aims to apply its "robust non-traditional licensing program" as it grows.