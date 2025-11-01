Hot Headlines
Austin restaurants shine in new Michelin Guide and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week is all about food, from the second Texas Michelin Guide to sushi, seafood, and hot chicken. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit our event planner for Halloween weekend fun.
1. All the Austin restaurants named to the 2025 Texas Michelin Guide. The Texas restaurant scene is once again basking in the international spotlight. The Michelin Guide has revealed its statewide selections, with 51 Austin restaurants are included in this year's edition of the guide.
2. Couple behind popular Austin restaurants debuts new casual sushi concept. A powerful husband-and-wife team in the Austin food scene has added another concept to their restaurant portfolio. Shokunin, a California-inspired sushi bar, opened Thursday, October 30.
3. Trader Joe's opens first location in Austin suburb Bee Cave. The popular grocer opened its first location in the Austin suburb on October 29.
4. Chefs Andrew Zimmern, Barton Seaver bring new seafood book to Austin. Celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern is bringing his sustainable seafood cookbook to Austin this month.
Andrew Zimmern and Barton Seaver at Hog Island Oyster Co. Excerpted from the book THE BLUE FOOD COOKBOOK, provided courtesy of Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Copyright © 2025 by Fed By Blue. Photographs by Eric Wolfinger. Reprinted by permission.
5. Famous Nashville hot chicken chain roosts in 2nd Austin location. Hattie B’s Hot Chicken is spreading the Nashville spice to Domain Northside.