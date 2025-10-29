Grocery News
Trader Joe's opens first location in Austin suburb Bee Cave
Folks in Bee Cave should get ready for a lot of puns. Trader Joe's opened its first location in the Austin suburb at 12812 Shops Parkway, Ste. 300, on October 29.
The new location is not to be confused with the Rollingwood store (named after the tiny city it technically resides in) at 2805 Bee Cave Rd.
The Bee Cave store is located at the Shops at the Galleria; it's next to PetSmart and a few smaller businesses, and it's not the only grocery store in the development. Shoppers can also find H-E-B, Whole Foods Market, and Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods within a radius of three quarters of a mile.
It is, however, rare for suburban Austinites to shop at Trader Joe's, since all three existing stores in the metro are located within city limits.
Trader Joe's is widely known for its friendly branding, including a lot of playful names for proprietary products. But it's the grocery chain's freezer and refrigerator meals, unique snacks, and relatively low prices that inspire fervent shopper loyalty.
Ramsey Solutions ranked Trader Joe's as the 5th least expensive grocery store in 2025 thanks to its reliance on store brands — but that does mean shoppers can't be too picky about what goes in their carts. H-E-B was ninth on the list.
The store will also donate all of its unsold products to local nonprofits and other community organizations through its Neighborhood Shares Program.
Trader Joe's also announced October 29 that it plans to open a store in San Antonio at 1745 1-10 W. There is currently no opening date listed. San Antonio has three existing locations.
The Bee Cave Trader Joe's is open daily from 9 am to 9 pm.