Hot Headlines
P. Terry's closing its iconic flagship and more top Austin stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a major hotel renovation and UT's latest global ranking, plus an iconic burger stand will close. Read on for our most popular stories, then find the best things to do this weekend here.
1. P. Terry's to close Austin flagship to make way for I-35 expansion. Austin's famous burger chain has announced that it will close its 24-hour flagship location at 5701 N. IH 35 to make way for the controversial highway expansion project. Called the Capital Plaza location, it will close June 28.
2. UT Austin ranked 56th best university worldwide on U.S. News list. U.S. News & World Report has published its comprehensive list of top 100 best universities worldwide for 2026-2027. Only one school in the Lone Star State made the cut: the University of Texas at Austin.
3. Chef behind Austin's best new restaurant debuts master cookbook Pizza Love. The chef behind standout new restaurant Moderna Bar & Pizzeria is sharing his specialized pizza knowledge with folks everywhere in a new cookbook out June 23.
Chef Leo Spizzirri distills his expert pizza wisdom in Pizza Love.Photo by Brianna Caleri
4. UT Austin fires KUT general manager Debbie Hiott after festival feud. KUT Public Media, Austin's NPR member station that is licensed to the University of Texas at Austin, shared on June 15 that the university had fired the station's general manager, Debbie Hiott, who served in her role since 2019.
5. JW Marriott unveils redesign as convention landscape changes in Austin. One of Austin's centerpiece hotels is showing off a new look inspired by the Colorado River, the waterway that has long shaped the city's identity. The renovation at the JW Marriott Austin spans the lobby, guestrooms, and more.