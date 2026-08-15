Hot Headlines
Austin's iconic Twin Oaks set for major makeover and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes major makeovers for two iconic spots. Plus, one closure, one big investment, and one stunning ranch for sale. Read on for our most popular stories, then plan your weekend right here.
1. Austin’s Twin Oaks Shopping Center is getting a major makeover. The Twin Oaks Shopping Center, whose future has been in limbo since H-E-B bought it a decade ago, now has firm redevelopment plans. SomeraRoad plans to turn the 10-acre property at South Congress Avenue and Oltorf Street into a low-rise retail and dining destination.
2. 24-7 eatery Katz's unveils redesign of original 1979 Austin location. Katz's, the 24-7 deli on Sixth Street, is under construction again, with an anticipated reopening in late spring 2027.
3. Chic East Austin cocktail bar to close after nearly 3 years. A chic East Austin cocktail bar is closing its doors. Marlow, located at 700 E. Sixth St., will have its final day of service on August 29.
4. Austin electricity startup raises $1B with investment from NFL legend. An Austin-based company supplying residential batteries is surging after a large round of funding, including an investment from retired Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt.
5. Stunning 884-acre Hill Country ranch flows onto market for $21.4M. A large live-water ranch is a rare find near Austin, and one just hit the market in the Texas Hill Country.
Charming home on the sprawling ranch. Photo courtesy of West and Swope Ranches