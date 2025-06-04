Got Milk?
Milk cartons and takeout boxes can now be recycled in Austin
Austinites, hold onto your milk cartons. An expansion of the city's recycling program makes it possible to include food and beverage cartons and coated paper products in the blue curbside bins.
Containers with a waxy interior for keeping liquid from seeping out were previously unrecyclable. A newsletter from the city explains that they have been excluded from curbside recycling because they need to be processed by special equipment at the recycling center. Even though they have paper on the outside, the slick coating comes from materials like polyethylene or wax.
The newsletter breaks the "cartons" category into two smaller groups: aseptic or gable top containers. Put simply, aseptic containers are shelf-stable until opening, and gable top containers are meant to go in the fridge. Both will be accepted.
Some examples of products that will be accepted:
- Milk cartons
- Juice boxes
- Protein drinks
- Soup and broth cartons
- Coffee cups
- Paper takeout boxes
- Coated paper plates
Austin is a bit slow on the uptake. According to the Denton, Texas-based Carton Council, a coalition of carton manufacturers pushing for better recycling practices, by 2023 more than 62 percent of U.S. households had access to carton recycling.
The council shares a how-to on recycling cartons: first empty the container, then screw the cap back on or push the straw inside, and then it's ready to go in the bin.
It also shares a behind-the-scenes video at a materials recovery facility (MRF):
The City of Austin's announcement explains that cartons can become paper towels, tissues, office paper, roof tiles, and more. It also shares that "paper made from recycled fibers creates 35% less water pollution and 74% less air pollution than paper made from raw wood pulp."
“We’re excited to offer carton and paper cup recycling to all our customers,” said Austin Resource Recovery director Richard McHale. “Our goal is to reach zero waste by 2040, and adding these materials helps us take a step closer to that goal. Recycling these items is simple. Make sure to empty the carton or cup, leave the cap on, and place it in your blue cart. There is no need to flatten or crush it.”
A refresher on what can and can't be recycled in residential blue bins is available at austintexas.gov/recycling.