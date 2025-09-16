keep austin reading
UT Press marks 75th anniversary with free Austin library celebration
Texas' largest publisher, University of Texas Press, is celebrating a milestone 75th anniversary with an all-day literary event featuring several UT Press authors at the Austin Central Library on Sunday, September 21.
The publishing house was founded in 1950 and has since released more than 4,000 books across all genres, not just academic studies. Popular works that have emerged from UT Press include James Beard Award-winning cookbook Yucatán by David Sterling and New York Times' bestseller Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest by Hanif Abdurraqib.
According to a press release, UT Press also fosters connections outside of the university space by partnering with local businesses, restaurants, and organizations throughout Austin to publish books such as The Soul of Fonda San Miguel, Screen to Screen: The Poster Art of Austin City Limits, and more.
"The press’s successful hybrid publishing model, working in both scholarly and trade publishing, includes works that span disciplines including anthropology, archaeology, architecture, art, film, food, music, and history ranging from Texas to Latin America, the Middle East, and beyond," the release says.
Austin mayor Kirk Watson will kick off the festivities at the Austin Central Library at 10 am by officially proclaiming the day as "University of Texas Press Day," and several UT Press author talks will follow until the event wraps up at 8 pm. The event is free and open to the public.
Local bookshop First Light Books will be onsite selling UT Press books during the event.
A full schedule of events is as follows (shortened from the release for readability):
10:30-11:15 am: Sarah Bird
Texas writer Sarah Bird will display photos from Juneteenth Rodeo, a collection of her photographs taken at small-town black rodeos in the late 1970s.
12-12:45 pm: David Hillis in conversation with Asher Elbein
David Hillis (Armadillos to Ziziphus: A Naturalist in the Texas Hill Country) and Asher Elbein (Dinosaurs and Other Ancient Animals of Big Bend) will discuss the natural diversity of Texas, threats to the state's wildlife, and environmental preservation efforts.
1:30-2:15 pm: Michael Hurd in conversation with Leonard Moore
Michael Hurd (Thursday Night Lights: The Story of Black High School Football in Texas) and Leonard Moore (Teaching Black History to White People) will reflect on the intersections of their work and discuss the connection between Black history and Texas football.
3-3:45 pm: Lisa Keefauver in conversation with Art Markman
Lisa Keefauver, author of Grief is a Sneaky Bitch: An Uncensored Guide to Navigating Loss, and "Two Guys on Your Head" podcast host Art Markman will examine the psychology of grief.
4:15-5 pm: Toni Tipton-Martin in conversation with Adrian Liscombe
Culinary journalist Toni Tipton-Martin and Austin chef Adrian Lipscombe will discuss Tipton-Martin's career and the legacy of her James Beard Award-winning The Jemima Code: Two Centuries of African American Cookbooks.
5:30-6:15 pm: Stephen Harrigan in conversation with Ross McCammon
Essayist and novelist Stephen Harrigan and Texas Monthly editor in chief Ross McCammon will delve into Harrigan's latest book of essays, An Anchor in the Sea of Time.
7-7:45 pm: Hanif Abdurraqib in conversation with Jessica Hopper
Go Ahead in the Rain author Hanif Abdurraqib and Night Moves author Jessica Hopper will discuss their trailblazing careers and their partnership as series editors on UT Press' American Music Series.