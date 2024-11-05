Take A Hike
Phase 1 of Austin's landmark Violet Crown Trail is finally complete
One of Austin's most diverse trails is getting longer on November 9, when it will officially reach 13 miles in length. The Hill Country Conservancy calls the opening of Phase One of the Violet Crown Trail "a milestone 18 years in the making."
Although this occasion marks the opening of the first phase, it is actually more a completion than an initiation. There are three phases total, each representing a geographical stretch of trail.
The first portion, which connects Zilker Park and the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, is now complete. The next phase will connect Sunset Valley to the Wildflower Center, and the final phase will connect the Wildflower Center to Onion Creek. At the end of the third phase, the trail will stretch to 30 miles long, heading in a southwest direction from Zilker Park and ending in an eight-mile loop.
The conservancy calls this Central Texas' first regional trail system.
Local organizations have planned a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will get Austinites more familiar with the trail. Most notably, activities will include a guided hiking and bike rides through the most recently completed section, which stretched 1.7 miles. Those will be led by accessible birding group Birdability, environmental scientist Tim Eischen, and mountain biking club Austin Ridge Riders.
There will also be chalk art and live painting with artist Elizabeth Umanzor, an appearance by Bat City Brass Band, and tacos by Slab BBQ. Some community partners will be tabling to connect with locals, including the City of Sunset Valley and the Austin Parks & Recreation Department.
Since the Violet Crown Trail has been open in some capacity since 2015, some Austinites are already familiar with it. A popular section reaches from the 290 Trailhead on the westbound side of Highway 71, next to Spec's Wines, Spirits & Finer Foods, and joins with the Barton Creek Greenbelt Trail. These sections draw rock climbers, who have set up safety equipment at multiple sites. Depending on water levels, there is sometimes beautiful swimming that is shielded from urban infrastructure and large crowds.
When there's enough rain, there are some beautiful swimming spots accessible by the trail.Photo by Brianna Caleri
There are also teepees made with sticks, a cairn garden for stacking rocks, cool-looking cave formations, and other interesting pit stops to make along the way.
The ribbon cutting activities, including some public remarks from organizers and official representatives, will run from 9-11 am on November 9. Everyone will meet at 4801 La Crosse Ave at the Wildflower Center. Google Maps is still not great at identifying the trail by name, but once you find the right entry points, you can follow the lines. More explicit, but not interactive maps are available at violetcrowntrail.com.