Tech giant may be chipping in $10 billion for Austin factory, plus more popular stories

1. Tech giant may be chipping in $10 billion for new factory in Austin. The entire tech world is abuzz with a rumor that Samsung is considering Austin for its new $10 billion factory. Though the chip-making giant has long had a presence in the Capital City, including a manufacturing plant in Northeast Austin, the scope and size of this project would be a game changer for the region.

2. These 10 affluent places cash in among the richest cities in Texas. It is surprising that some of Texas' wealthiest cities aren't nestled near glitzy Dallas or oil-rich Houston. Texas' wealthiest city is a suburb of our neighbor to the south, San Antonio.

3. Local doctor dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Austin. Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson, a local pediatrician, was apparently killed in a murder-suicide this week, a story that sent shockwaves across the city and around the country.

4. Austin's new $1 billion mixed-use development breaks ground near Samsung factory. See? We just can't get enough of this Samsung rumor. This mixed-use development, however, is far from fake news. Construction is already underway on a $1 billion project that will eventually include apartments, single-family homes, retail and office space, restaurants, and a movie theater, much like the trendy Mueller development.

5. Sprawling Austin outdoor entertainment complex floats into Hill Country property. If this place sounds like a dream, that's because it is. Dreamland is situated on 64 sprawling acres in Dripping Springs, and offers an abundance of family-friendly fun, including two music stages, public artwork and murals, diverse food options, a beer garden and tap room, splash pads, and even designer Putt-Putt courses.