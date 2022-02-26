Austin housing market sets January record, plus more popular stories

Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.

1. Austin housing market heats up with record high prices in January 2022. The latest Austin Board of Realtors report reveals that Austin home prices shot up 30.4 percent from January 2021 to January 2022.

2. Austin-area ZIP code drives most U.S. donations to Canadian truck protests. A recent Washington Post analysis shows that a local ZIP code tops the list of U.S. donations to “Freedom Convoy” trucker protests.

3. Austin airport flies away with 2 new nonstops to popular summer playgrounds. American Airlines will make summer travel from Austin to two favorite destinations even easier with these nonstop flights.

4. Oscars of the food world recognize Austin chefs and restaurants with 4 semifinalist nominations. After a two-year hiatus, the James Beard Awards have returned with big nods to Austin and Texas.

5. Austin’s beloved Pease Park gives trees the blues with new eco-friendly art installation. A brilliant blue installation will transform approximately 100 trees at the park this spring.