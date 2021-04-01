4 Austin theaters set to reopen as major movie chain resumes service

After a lengthy hiatus triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the Regal movie theater chain is reopening its U.S. locations in April and May, including several in Austin.

A limited number of Regal theaters are reopening April 2, with most locations getting back to business in following weeks.

According to the Regal website, the first Austin theater to reopen will be the Regal Gateway and IMAX, located in the Gateway Shopping Center in North Austin, opening May 7.

Additional Regal theaters in Austin will reopen as follows:

Regal Arbor @ Great Hills reopens May 14.

Regal Westgate reopens May 21.

Regal Metropolitan also reopens May 21.

In October, Regal closed its nearly 540 U.S. theaters in response to the pandemic, including its four locations in Austin.

“We have long awaited this moment when we can welcome audiences back to our Regal theaters and restore our essential role within the communities we serve,” Mooky Greidinger, CEO of Regal parent company Cineworld Group, says in a March 23 release. “With the health and safety of our customers, staff, and communities as our top priority, we continue to take all the necessary precautions and abide by our CinemaSafe guidelines to confidently provide a safe and comfortable experience.”

The temporary shutdowns in the U.S. affected about 40,000 Regal employees. It is the country’s second largest chain of movie theaters, behind AMC.

Regal operates 27 theaters in Texas. Theaters in the San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas-Fort Worth areas also have scheduled reopening dates.

Reopening May 7 in San Antonio

Regal Huebner Oaks & RPX

Regal Live Oak & RPX

Regal Northwoods

Regal Alamo Quarry

Regal Cielo Vista & RPX

Reopening in Houston

Regal Edwards Greenway Grand Palace ScreenX & RPX, reopening April 2

Regal Edwards Houston Marq*E ScreenX, 4DX, IMAX & RPX, reopening April 2

Regal Lone Star IMAX & RPX, in Tomball, reopening April 23

Regal Grand Parkway & RPX, in Richmond, reopening May 7

Regal West Oaks Mall & RPX, reopening May 14

Reopening in Dallas-Fort Worth May 21

Regal Galaxy Theatre & ScreenX, in Dallas

Regal Fossil Creek, in Fort Worth

To view the chain's COVID-19 safety protocols, visit the website.