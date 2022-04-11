ATX TV Festival unveils premieres and reunions for exciting new season

Following two years of virtual offerings, the beloved ATX TV Festival is returning in-person this summer, and on the schedule are premieres, reunions, and previous programming put on hold due to the pandemic.

Taking place from June 2-5, the event brings together fans and industry professionals to celebrate the television medium by looking at its past, present, and future. Screenings showcase never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, and current favorites, but the festival also features Q&As, panels, live music, super-secret happy hours, and more.

ATX TV Festival also features world premieres of highly anticipated new shows, and this year’s event will be no different. Lifetime’s limited series Flowers in the Attic: The Origin will be the crowning event of the 2022 ATX TV festival, with its world premiere and a panel conversation with the series creator and cast. Executive producers Paul Sciarrotta and Jennie Snyder Urman and cast members Jemima Rooper, Kelsey Grammar, Alana Boden, and Hannah Dodd will be in attendance.

Based on Andrew Neiderman’s novel Garden of Shadows, the prequel to V.C. Andrews’ Flowers in the Attic series, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper). As the story follows her relationship with one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Max Irons), Winfield’s desperate attempts to keep her family safe lead to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic.

The festival will also host a live episode of the Friday Night Lights rewatch podcast “Clear Eyes, Full Hearts” with surprise guest appearances. The podcast is hosted by series co-stars Derek Phillips (Billy Riggins) and Stacey Oristano (Mindy Collette-Riggins), and the live recording will feature special guests, stories from behind the scenes, and a Q&A segment with the festival audience.

Peacock’s original comedy Rutherford Falls will also screen a special second season premiere, followed by a panel conversation with co-creator/showrunner/writer/executive producer Sierra Teller Ornelas; co-creator/executive producer/star Ed Helms; writer/star Jana Schmieding; and cast members Michael Greyeyes, Jesse Leigh, and Dustin Milligan. Rutherford Falls Season 2 is coming soon, and Season 1 is currently available to stream on Peacock.

Another Peacock original joins the pack, with the network's highly anticipated wrapped-in-pink limited series Angelyne. Following the glow-in-the-dark queen of the universe and LA’s original billboard icon from the '80s, the show stars Emmy Rossum, who is also the show’s executive producer. Rossum will join showrunner and fellow executive producer Allison Miller for a discussion on their collaboration in bringing the story of the Los Angeles icon and “self-proclaimed Rorschach test” Angelyne to life, how the series has shaped or changed their own perception of fame and identity, and the future of TV storytelling as shaped by women.

Previously announced programming for the 11th annual event includes a reunion for Scrubs with cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn and Christa Miller in attendance. The festival will also feature anticipated reunions from Parenthood and Justified, both of which were postponed in 2020.

Badges and tickets are on sale now and range from a $50 Virtual Pass to a $525 Camp Badge, new this year and billed as the "ultimate TV Camp experience."