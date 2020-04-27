Beloved Austin venues find new ways to keep music alive during COVID-19

We may not be able to pack into Austin’s music clubs right now, but there are still ways to support them during this unprecedented COVID-19-induced downtime. To pay employees and ensure spaces can eventually reopen their doors, many of the city’s venues and promoters have launched creative funds and other programs.

And, if you simply want to make a donation, venues including Antone's, Cheer Up Charlies, Continental Club, Hole In The Wall, and others have fundraising pages. There are also over-arching efforts like the Red River Cultural District’s Banding Together GoFundMe.

Barracuda

Help Barracuda by joining its new membership program, Barry’s Club. There are three tiers available and each offers various items, such as ticket vouchers, special pre-sale codes, a shirt, a poster, etc. The prices are $120, $300, $600, or more (if you want).

Empire Control Room & Garage

Empire has arranged a $10 to-go care package, and it’s available (in limited quantities) on Sundays from noon to 5 pm. Snag a a six-pack of beer, a bag of chips, a sticker, a koozie, and a special edition quarantine-related hard ticket. Orders can be placed at the venue and check Instagram for each week's special package.

The Far Out Lounge

Help out The Far Out Lounge by preemptively buying your way into a show. For $25 get a Golden Ticket, which will grant you (and a pal) into any future performance of your choice. Also, if you’ve got deep pockets, there’s a $1,000 everlasting version that provides two tickets to every show at the venue for all eternity.

Hotel Vegas

You’re likely not considering Hotel Vegas as a curbside go-to, but you should. The venue is doing it from 3-7 pm, Thursday to Sunday, and the menu includes burgers, Frito pies, beer, wine, frozen margaritas, and more. The crew will even deliver if you’re within a five-mile radius! Orders can be placed by calling 512-755-1036.

Margin Walker Presents

Margin Walker is a promoter, not a venue, but the company has launched a really neat program to help out both. Grab a Show Bond (it’s essentially a gift card), and you’ll be able to draw from it for any of the group’s future gigs. You can even use the code SHOWBONDS2020 to save 20 percent off your purchase.

Mohawk

Vans has kicked off a program called Foot The Bill, and the Mohawk is one of its select U.S. partners. For $90 custom, fashion-forward music fans can snag a Mohawk-branded shoe will all of the proceeds (minus the costs of production and shipment) going to the venue and its staff.